Tejasvi Surya Hails Union Budget; 'Digital Currency Will Revolutionize Digital Economy'

BJP MP South Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday hailed the 2022-23 Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and said that RBI's digital currency will officially make India enter the crypto market. The BJP Yuva Morcha president said that this move will revolutionize the digital economy.

"The central bank digital currency which will officially make India enter the blockchain-led crypto market. This is something that is going to revolutionise the digital economy or finance in the coming days," Surya said.

On the government's decision to tax income from the transfer of any virtual digital assets, such as cryptocurrency or NFTs, the BJP MP said that this move will further widen the tax bracket and create avenues for revenue generation.

Taking to Twitter, Tejasvi said that the 5G spectrum auction in 2022 will pave way for innovation in technology and the development of digital services. "PM Modi govt is also undertaking design-led manufacturing to build a strong ecosystem for 5G as part of PLI Scheme," he said.

Union Budget 2022: Nirmala Sitharaman on Digital Rupee and Crypto taxation

To boost the Indian economy, the Reserve Bank of India will issue a digital rupee using blockchain and other technologies in the Financial Year 2022-23. "Digital rupee to be issued using blockchain and other technologies; to be issued by RBI starting 2022-23. This will give a big boost to the economy," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

The Finance Minister also announced that the income from the transfer of any virtual digital asset shall attract 30% tax. She said, "no deduction in respect of any expenditure or allowance shall be allowed while computing such income except the cost of acquisition."

Sitharaman added that loss from the transfer of virtual digital assets cannot be set off against any other income. The imposition of 1% TDS on payment made in relation to the transfer of virtual digital assets was also announced.