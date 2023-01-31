Economics is an acquired taste. Some find it drab, others delightful. However, to make India's Economic Survey interesting and economic concepts accessible, the 2019-20 Economic Survey devoted an entire chapter to 'thalinomics'. 'Thalinomics' is a portmanteau that brings together the words 'Thali' and economics. Thalinomics helped articulate the state of the Indian economy in terms of one Thali -- a set Indian meal.

'Thalinomics: The Economics of a Plate of Food in India' stated that the affordability of non-vegetarian Thali had gone up by 18 percent from 2006-07 to 2019-20, while for vegetarian Thali, it had gone up by 29 percent.

"The conclusion has been drawn on the basis of 'Thalinomics: the Economics of a plate of food in India' - an attempt to quantify what a common person pays for a Thali across India. Using the dietary guidelines for Indians, the price of Thalis are constructed," it read.

The Economic Survey 2019-20 by the then Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy V Subramanian stated that across the country and also the four regions- North, East, West and South -- it was found that the absolute prices of a veg Thali have dropped significantly since 2015-16 though the price has increased in 2019 due to rise in prices of pulses and vegetables.

"As a result, an average household of 5 individuals that eat two vegetarian Thalis a day, gained around Rupees 10887, on average per year, while a non-vegetarian household gained Rupees 11787, on average per year," according to Economic Survey.

According to the survey, an individual spent 70 percent of his/her daily wage on two veg thalis for a household of five in 2006-07. The same was available for around 50 percent of his daily wage in 2019-20 (April to October).

Similarly, the affordability of non-veg thalis improved as the percentage of wages required dropped from around 93 percent to 79 percent between 2006-07 and 2019-20 (April to October).

Economic Survey 2023

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey 2022-23 in Parliament on Tuesday, January 31. Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran will later address a press conference after the presentation of the Economic Survey in Parliament.