Union Budget 2022: 400 New Generation Vande Bharat Trains To Be Manufactured In Next 3 Yrs

In a major boost to Indian Railways, the Union Budget 2022 focused upon better energy efficiency and passenger-friendly facilities. Here are some of the key highlights for Indian Railways presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman:

400 new generation Vande Bharat trains with better energy efficiency & passenger riding experience will be manufactured in the next 3 years.

100 PM Gati Shakti Cargo terminals to be developed during next 3 years.

Railways will develop new products for farmers and MSMEs.

'One station-one product' to help local businesses and supply chains.

Indigenous world-class technology KAVACH to be expanded.

Wi-Fi facility has been commissioned at a total of 6089 railway stations (120 during last year). More stations are likely to get fast and free Wi-Fi facilities.

Explaining the move 'one station, one product,' Union Finance Minister said that the idea behind the plan is to enhance the future opportunities for local businesses and supply chain ecosystem. She further added that the action will be popularised as she announced the plan of the launch of 400 Vande Bharat trains.

"2,000 km of the rail network to be brought under the indigenous world-class technology KAVACH, for safety and capacity augmentation. Budget 2022 to lay blueprint for the road to India at 100. To be based on 4 priorities – PM Gatishakti for economic growth and sustainable development; Inclusive development; Productivity enhancement; Financing of investments," added Sitharaman.

Union Budget 2022: Boost to tourism via Railways

In a bid to increase the infrastructure spending and boost logistics, the Modi government will formulate the national master plan for expressways within this fiscal, mentioned the Finance Minister.

In a bid to boost tourism, the Union Finance Minister asserted, "Indian Railways had decided to launch theme-based tourist circuit trains ‘Bharat Gaurav’. Under this scheme, service providers will be able to refurbish the coaches of Bharat Gaurav trains. They have been given full flexibility by the government to decide the themes, interior designs, tariff, as well as other business modalities".

Indian Railways has also outlined plans to modernize and transform more railway stations into airport-like stations. Various stations including Surat, Gwalior, Chandigarh, Nagpur, Amritsar, Kanpur, Anand Vihar, Baiyyappanahalli, etc., are being redeveloped.

"There's a target for 100% electrification, transforming the rail network into Green Railways by the year 2030," added the Finance Minister.