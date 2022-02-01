Union Budget 2022: 5G Spectrum Auctions To Digi Currency, Key Takeaways From FM's Speech

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, February 1, presented the Union Budget 2022 in the Parliament. Among key takeaways from her presentation included a national programme for mental health amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She also announced the auction of the 5G spectrum in 2022 and further proposed setting up 75 digital banking units in 75 districts. In her Budget speech, FM Nirmala Sutharaman also brought virtual currencies like cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens under the tax net.

Top 10 biggest takeaways of Union Budget 2022

Union Budget seeks to lay the foundation and give a blueprint of the economy over Amrit Kal of next 25 years - from India at 75 to India at 100 400 new generation Vande Bharat trains with better efficiency will be brought in during the next 3 years. Under the PM Gati Shakti master plan, 100 Cargo terminals will also be developed during the next 3 years ECLGS will be extended up to March 2023 and its guarantee cover will be expanded by Rs 50,000 crore to a total cover of Rs 5 lakh crore The central government will conduct a spectrum auction this year, which will facilitate the roll-out of 5G services by private telecom operators during the financial year 2022-23 Tax deduction limit to be increased from 10% to 14% for both Centre and state government employees Digital currency to be issued using blockchain and other technologies; to be issued by RBI starting 2022-23. This will give a big boost to the economy Corporate surcharge to be reduced from 12% to 7% for income up to Rs 10 crores Taxpayers provided an opportunity to update I-T returns within 2 years Reduction of surcharge on unlisted shares from 28.5 per cent to 23 per cent was announced to ease exits from startups and Unicorns. No change in the Income Tax Bracket for tax-paying individuals.

India's economic growth estimated to be 9.27%

India's growth is estimated to be at 9.27% in the current year, FM Nirmala Sitharaman informed during the presentation of Union Budget, adding that it is highest among all large economies.

She further mentioned that India's Azadi ka Amrit Utsav will focus on complementing micro and macro economy, promoting digital economy, and private and public investments.

(Image: ANI)