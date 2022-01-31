Union Budget 2022: A History Of How Markets Have Reacted To Budget In Last 10 Years

With a day left for Union Budget 2022, different sections of society are expecting adequate relief amid the dent to the economy on account of the pandemic. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha in a paperless format for the second year in a row. One of the key parameters to ascertain the sentiment about the budget is the market reaction. Let us have a look at how the market has reacted to Union Budgets over a period of the last 10 years which includes the partial tenure of UPA as well as the NDA government.

Here is the market reaction:

2011

Owing to the encouraging Foreign Institutional Investor inflow, a roadmap for reforms and checking fiscal deficit, the budget was vociferously welcomed by the markets. For instance, Bombay Stock Exchange benchmark Sensex which had plummeted by 13.69% in the year until then, witnessed an impressive rebound into the Budget presentation. Similarly, the National Stock Exchange Nifty also registered impressive gains.

2012

The market was left very disappointed with this year's budget owing to the lack of focus on reforms and Foreign Direct Investment at a juncture when the opposition was alleging a "policy paralysis" at the Centre. To begin with, Sensex fell 209.65 points to end at 17,466.20. Moreover, Nifty settled at 5,317.90 after witnessing a dip of 62.60 points.

2013

The market gave a thumps down to the last full-fledged budget of the UPA-2 presented by P Chidambaram. For instance, Sensex nosedived 291 points to close below the 19,000 level. This was seen as a fallout of FII tax issues and new surcharge on domestic corporates.

2014

Though the benchmark indices surged initially during the presentation of the first Budget during the NDA government's tenure, the markets ended in the red. Sensex slipped by 72.06 points ending the day at 25,372.25 whereas Nifty closed at 7,567.75, a fall of 17.25 points. The approach of the market changed over the government's stance on the retrospective tax.

2015

After initially slipping into the red, Sensex bounced back by the time the Budget ended, registering a marginal gain of 0.48%. This came after then Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced a reduction in the corporate tax from 30% to 25% for a period of 4 years. Moreover, the deferment of the General Anti Avoidance Rules for two years found resonance in the market.

2016

This budget failed to draw a positive response from the markets with benchmark indices Sensex as well as Nifty falling by 0.5%. Reportedly, there was unhappiness over the proposal for a higher dividend distribution tax on those earning more and an increase in the Securities Transaction Tax in some categories. While Sensex slipped to 23,002, Nifty dipped by 42.70 points.

2017

Positive sentiment about the budget resonated throughout the markets with Sensex closing at 28,142- a high of more than three months. On the other hand, Nifty rallied by 1.81% to settle at 8716.40. This was seen as an endorsement of Arun Jaitley's proposals of infusing Rs.10,000 crore in public sector banks and keeping Long-Term Capital Gains tax and short-term tax rate unchanged for the capital market.

2018

There were a lot of expectations from the first Union Budget after the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax. However, Sensex lost 58.36 points to conclude at 35,906.66 whereas NSE Nifty shed 10.8 points to settle at 11,016.9. The market's reaction was perceived as a reflection of the concern over the expansion of the fiscal deficit, the inability to curb the expenditure and the imposition of tax on Long-Term Capital Gains on equities.

2019

Some of the announcements such as increasing public shareholding in listed companies to 35% and surcharge for the super-rich in the first budget presented by Sitharaman did not sit well with the market. While Sensex fell by 0.99%, Nifty saw a dip of 136 points to close the day at 11811. TCS, YES Bank, ITC, ONGC, NTPC, Sun Pharma and Vedanta were among the laggards.

2020

On this occasion, the Union Budget failed to cheer market participants with benchmark indices on BSE and NSE falling by around 2.5%. While the Sensex closed at 39,735.53 after a fall of 987.96 points, Nifty slipped by 300.25 points. The perception was shaped by factors such as the non-abolition of the Long-Term Capital Gains tax, the confusion about the impact of Dividend Distribution Tax removal, etc.

2021

As Sitharaman announced the Budget for 2021-22, the Bombay Stock Exchange benchmark Sensex witnessed a spike of over 4 percent, crossing the 48,000-point mark. The same was the case with the National Stock Exchange Nifty that experienced a growth of 3 percent after the Budget. Among the top gainers were IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, HDFC, M&M and Axis Bank.