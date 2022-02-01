Union Budget 2022: Anand Mahindra Reflects On FM's Budget Speech; 'most Impactful'

As Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2022 in Parliament on Tuesday, February 1, in a paperless format, the Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra reacted to the same on social media and lauded FM for her shortest Budget speech.

Anand Mahindra took to his official Twitter handle and penned a note stating "Brevity has always been a virtue" and further shared words of praise for the shortest speech of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He stated how FM Sitharaman's shortest budget address might prove to be impactful.

Anand Mahindra praises FM Sitharaman's 'shortest' speech

"Brevity has always been a virtue. @nsitharaman‘s shortest budget address may prove to be the most impactful…", Anand Mahindra posted on Twitter.

Anand Mahindra's reaction to the FM Sitharaman's shortest budget speech received many responses from the Twitteratis. Many of them agreed to what he stated while others mentioned that it was a good budget. Some also stated that it was a short and sweet budget while the rest of them began discussing the Union Budget 2022 in the comments section. Take a look at some of the reactions to Anand Mahindra's latest Tweet praising Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shortest budget speech.

On the other hand, as the Finance Minister presented the Union Budget 2022, many of the Union Ministers namely Smriti Irani, Nitin Gadkari, MP Prakash Javadekar and others took to Twitter and expressed their gratitude towards her. Smriti Z Irani congratulated PM Narendra Modi and FM Nirmala Sitharaman for a futuristic 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Ka Budget' laying the blueprint for India’s Amrit Kaal whose emphasis on multi-modal infra and newer avenues for investment will position India at the centre of the emerging global economy.

Prakash Javadekar took to Twitter congratulated 'Team India' and mentioned how the Union Budget 2022-23 focused on rapid infrastructure development, green economy and expansion of the digital economy. Take a look-

