Union Budget 2022: Centre To Introduce Battery Swapping Policy In Big Boost For EV Sector

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a 'Battery-swapping' policy in the Union Budget presented in the Parliament on Tuesday. The decision was made keeping in mind the space constraints in urban areas.

The government will support the development of products and services in the battery and energy sectors. The leader said that the move will serve as a fillip to the Electric vehicle ecosystem.

"Considering the constraint of space in urban areas for setting up the battery at scale, a battery swapping policy will be brought out and interoperability standards will be formulated."

"The private sector will be encouraged to develop sustainable and innovative business models for battery or energy as a service. This will improve efficiency in the EV ecosystem," FM Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget on Tuesday.

"To promote a shift to the use of public transport in urban areas...special mobility zones with zero fossil fuel policy to be introduced...Considering space constraints in urban areas, a 'Battery Swapping Policy' will be brought in: FM FM Nirmala Sitharaman #Budget2022"

This was a part of the government's initiatives in the transport sector. The minister's statement for battery-swapping policy came after the decision regarding public transport and zero fossil fuel police.

"We will promote the shifts to use public transport in urban areas. This will be complemented by clean tech and solutions, special mobility zones an with zero fossil fuel policy and EV vehicles," was among the other highlights of the Union Budget.

Highlights of Union Budget 2021

There were numerous other highlights in the Union Budget presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman. Some of them included the announcement of the e-Bill system at the Centre and the rolling out of the e-passports.

The government announced the launch of a 'Digital Rupee' currency from 2022-23 with the help of blockchain technology. The government also confirmed the rollout of 5G technology.

A 1500-crore allocation for the Prime Minister development initiative in North-East, Rs 44,605 crore for the Ken Batwa Linking Project were announced and the setting up of an international arbitration centre in Gandhinagar was a part of the announcements. Kisan drones for land assessment and agricultural loans for farmers were the major announcements for the crucial farming section.

The development of 400 new generation Vande Bharat trains could prove beneficial for the citizens.

No change in the Income Tax slabs, but the transfer of digital assets being taxed at 30 per cent were among other highlights.

The Finance minister also asserted India's plans for climate change, clean energy and space economy, with pilot projects for coal gasification and conversion of coal into chemicals to enhance technical and financial viability.

The National Digital Health Ecosystem, Gati Shakti for public investment were some of the other important announcements.