Union Budget 2022: Centre To Roll Out Open Platform For National Digital Health Ecosystem

Emphasising digital healthcare and mental health, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Union Budget 2022 and made major announcements.

Nikita Bishay
Union Budget 2022

Emphasising the digital healthcare aspect, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, in her 4th Union Budget speech, made a slew of announcements concerning the health sector and COVID pandemic. 

Along with that, she also spoke on various matters concerning sanitation and nutrition followed by environmental factors which directly or indirectly contribute to the health sector. While the government had announced spending Rs 64,180 crore in the next six years for improving healthcare services, the finance minister expressed confidence and said, "I believe with 'Sabka Prayas', we will go on with a strong growth." 

Key points from Budget 2022 concerning the health sector

As included in Union Budget 2022, a National Tele-mental health programme will be launched at the earliest which will include a network of 23 tele-mental health centres of excellence with NIMHANS being a nodal centre followed by IIIT Banglore which will be providing technical support to it. The mental health programme will play a major role in view of the pandemic which has accentuated various mental health problems in people of all ages. Further, this will enable better access to quality and mental health counselling and care services to the people. 

FM Nirmala Sitharaman also announced the rolling out of an open platform for the national health ecosystem. She said that the platform will consist of digital registries of health providers and health facilities followed by a unique health identity, consent framework, and universal access to health facilities. 

She also spoke about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and said that the centre's nationwide vaccination drive has played a significant role in the ongoing Omicron wave. Sitharaman also noted that out of 112 aspirational districts, 95% of them have made tremendous progress in various sectors including Indian health infrastructure. 

