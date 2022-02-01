Last Updated:

Union Budget 2022: E-passports To Be Rolled Out In 2022-23, Announces FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday issuance of e-Passports will be rolled out in 2022-23 to enhance convenience for citizens. 

Swagata Banerjee
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented her fourth Union Budget in Parliament for the fiscal year 2022-23. While presenting the Budget, she announced that the issuance of E-Passports with embedded chips and futuristic technology will be rolled out in 2022-23 to enhance convenience for citizens. 

While presenting the Union Budget 2022-23, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said, "The issuance of e-Passports using embedded chips and futuristic technology will be rolled out in 2022-23 to enhance the convenience for the citizens in their overseas travel."

Speaking on urban transportation, she announced, "To promote a shift to the use of public transport in urban areas...special mobility zones with zero fossil fuel policy to be introduced...Considering space constraints in urban areas, a 'Battery Swapping Policy' will be brought in."

Sitharaman further highlighted some of the benefits of the Union Budget and said, "There was a sharp increase in public investment and capital expenditure in Budget 2021-22...This Budget (2022-23) will benefit, youth, women, farmers, SC, ST... ; shall be guided by PM Gati Shakti master plan."

She also talked about the government priorities for the FY 22-23. "Moving forward on this parallel track, we lay the following four priorities - PM Gati Shakti, inclusive development, productivity enhancement and investment, sunrise opportunities, energy transition and climate action and financing of investments," she noted.

Other key points from FM Sitharaman's speech till now

  • Speed in coverage of vaccination has helped in economic recovery.
  • Sharp rebound in economy reflected in 2021-22, growth expected at 9.2%.
  • Big private investment in infra would be guided by Gati Shakti.
  • Inclusive development, productivity enhancement, energy transition and climate action are four pillars of development.
  • National Highways will be extended by 25,000 km during 2022-23.
  • One product, one railway station will be popularised, 400 new Vande Bharat trains to be introduced.
  • Govt focus since 2014 on poor and marginalised; govt strives to provide necessary ecosystem to middle class.
  • Desh stack e-portal to be launched to promote digital infra.
  • Railways will develop new products for small farmers and MSMEs.
  • Contracts for multi-modal parks at 4 locations to be awarded next fiscal
