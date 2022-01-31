Amid exclusive reports regarding Economic Survey that came out on Monday stating the Government to likely focus on job creation, strengthening domestic industries and 9% growth, Republic Media Network spoke to some of the economic and market experts who shared their expectations regarding Union Budget 2022. Market expert Sharad Kohli expressed happiness over job creation reports while economist Arvind Mohan wants Government to focus on small scale industries of India.

According to key sources, this year, the Finance Ministry is expected to focus on job creation, boosting consumption, growth in the 9% range, preserving domestic industry and exporting fillip through Free Trade Agreements (FTAs).

Market expert Sharad Kohli says this year's budget 'golden opportunity' for Government ahead of elections

"I think that is the need of the hour and seeing that job creation and employment is this year's focus is very encouraging as some of the recent data is very disturbing. In Rajasthan, for example, every second graduate is unemployed. In Bihar, every third graduate passing out is unemployed, which is very disturbing for the whole education system and economy Is general. If these are this year's focus points then I think govt should speed up spending and boost private investments as they were stagging in the last 2 years. These are also two steps government can take to boost employment, we might see some relief coming to the middle class. Govt has got golden opportunity to please poor, and middle class with the budget as elections are looming in five states," added Kohli.

He further opined on Government's focus on boosting domestic industries and asserted, "If you remember govt decision to pull out RCEP- 14 country conglomerate where free trade was supposed to be promoted and PM rightly backed out as it could have ruined domestic industry."

Economist Arvind Mohan demands focus on small scale industries

While believing that India's small sector industries could collectively do a lot more than large industries, economist Arvind Mohan said that Government should focus on boosting the small industries.

"I will generally suggest that the shift should be on paradigm, any growth henceforth should focus on 140 crore Indians not on a small little group that has been happening in past, focus on MSME and rural development which known as second generation reforms- major areas of focus should be on agriculture, small scale and cottage industry, and secondly on human development- health and education," added Mohan.

Meanwhile, the economist also mentioned that Government should think about critical savings, which have not been prioritised in the last few years. Speaking on the COVID-19 pandemic, Mohan said that India is gradually heading towards the end of it, so the focus should be on the present and future.

"I want to see some intervention in the direction of boosting the agriculture sector. India needs to start import on pulses and oilseeds then it could be a major advantage. Oil can result in spending in dollars, we have to start thinking about replacing it with alternative energies so the critical areas should be - electric vehicle and solar energy sources, the budget needs to support this," he mentioned.

Economist Alok Puranik expects relief for the middle class