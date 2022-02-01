Union Budget 2022: FM Announces Allocation Of Rs 44,605 Cr For Ken Betwa Linking Project

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced that Rs 44,605 crore has been allocated for the Ken-Betwa River Linking project. While presenting Union Budget 2022, the Finance Minister said that the Ken-Batwa Linking project will take up nine lakh hectare farmland with irrigation benefits and it would provide drinking water to 62 lakh people, 103 Mega Watt hydropower. 27 Mega Watt solar power generation. Additionally, Sitharaman announced the allocation of Rs 1,400 crore for hydro and solar projects.

“Under PM Gatishakti master plan, national highway network will be expanded by 25,000 kms in 2022-23; Rs 20,000 crores will be mobilised through innovative ways of financing to complement public resources,” she added

Other highlights from Nirmala Sitharaman's speech

Among other highlights of Nirmala Sitharaman's speech on 1 February, the Finance minister said that the use of Kisan drones will be promoted for crop assessment, digitisation of land records, spraying of insecticides and nutrients. She added that states will be encouraged to revise syllabi of agro universities. Apart from announcing the expansion of the national highway network by 25,000 kms in 2022-23, Sitharaman said that chemical-free natural farming will be promoted across the nation with a special focus on farmers’ land in 5 kilometres wide corridors along the river Ganga, in the first stage.

The Finance minister also announced that the Indian railways will be developing new products for both farmers and MSMEs. She said, “'One station-one product' to help local businesses and supply chains. 400 Vande Bharat trains to be manufactured in next 3 years”.

On Tuesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam presented the fourth Union Budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. Before her speech in the parliament, Sitharaman met with PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, among others. Similar to last year, this year also a Made in India tablet replaced the traditional ‘Bahi Khata’. She also presented the financial statements and tax proposals for the fiscal year 2022-23.

