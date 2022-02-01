Union Budget 2022: FM Confirms Rollout Of 5G & Other Next-gen Telecom Services By 2022-23

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman released the budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 on Tuesday, with the goal of boosting growth amid the ongoing effects of COVID-19 and growing prices. She emphasised the ease of doing business and minimising compliance with digitisation stating that the telecom sector and 5G technology, in particular, can enable growth and offer job opportunities.

The Finance Minister continued by stating that a wide spectrum of options will be considered in the year 2022 to facilitate the rollout of 5G mobile services, within 2022-23 by private telecom providers. The scheme for design-led manufacturing will be launched to build a long eco system for 5G as part of the products linked in the centre's scheme.

All villages and their residents should have access to E-services

Nirmala Sitharaman also said to enable affordable broadband and mobile service proliferation in rural and remote areas 5% of annual collections under the universal service obligation funds will be allocated. She stated that this will provide and will promote the commercialisation of technologies and solutions. She claims, that their vision is that all villages and their residents should have the same access to E-services, communication facilities and digital resources as urban areas and their residents.

The contracts for laying optical fibre in all villages including remote areas will be awarded under the BharatNet project through Public-private partnership (PPP) in 2022-23. She further said that completion is expected in 2025 and that measures will be taken to better and more efficient use of the optical fibre. The special economic zones (SEZ) acts will be replaced will new legislation that will enable the state to become partners, which will cover all large existing and new industrial enclaves to optimally utilise the available infrastructure and enhance competitiveness.

MSMEs will be introduced to encourage farmers

In the meanwhile, she also stated that a comprehensive package involving state governments and fibre MSMEs will be introduced to encourage farmers to adopt natural farming. Because small and medium-sized businesses' hospitality services have yet to recover, the government has decided to prolong the ECGL service to them until March 2023, with a Rs 50,000 increase in coverage. Digital DESH e-portal will be launched for the skilling, upskilling, and reskilling of the youth.

Image: ANI/ Shutterstock