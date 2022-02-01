Union Budget 2022: FM Sitharaman Renews Hope For India's Climate Pledge With Funding Push

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is currently presenting Budget 2022, her fourth union budget. On Tuesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that Budget 2022 will lay the groundwork for India's growth over the next 25 years. Union Budget 2022-23 has changed past trends in India's budgetary spending and provides a renewed push to current key climate change schemes to meet 2030 and 2070 greenhouse gas emission reduction targets.

India to issue sovereign bonds to fund green infrastructure

India will issue sovereign bonds to fund green infrastructure, according to FM Sitharaman, and the funds will be utilised for projects that reduce the economy's carbon intensity. She also stated that in FY23, sovereign green bonds will be a part of the government's borrowing programme. She went on to say that it will be used in public-sector projects in the future.

'Single window system'

The Finance Minister further added that the goal is to supplement macro-growth with micro-all-inclusive welfare, digital economy and fintech, tech-enabled development, energy transition, and climate change action. According to FM, environmental clearances will be consolidated into a single-window system. She went on to say that there have been ongoing efforts to simplify environmental clearances, which have been criticised as dilution of regulation. Sitharaman also announced the establishment of four coal gasification pilot projects.

19,500 Cr allocated to strengthen India's Solar capacity

According to the Finance Minister, low-carbon development would be the key to creating jobs, hence she has given an additional Rs 19,500 crore to the PLI plan for the manufacturing of high-efficiency solar modules. According to Sitharaman, this will make domestic production easier in order to meet the ambitious goal of 280 GW of solar capacity. She also announced thematic funds for blended finance (government contribution up to 20%) for 'sunrise' sectors under private management, such as climate action.

A high-level committee of urban planners and economists will be formed to give recommendations on how to improve urban capacity, planning, and governance. According to Sitharaman, the country has to rethink cities as centres of sustainable life. According to the finance minister, states would be given assistance in boosting urban capability.

Image: PTI/Unsplash