Union Budget 2022: FM Unveils River-linking Targets; Big Allocation For Ken-Betwa Project

Presenting the Union Budget on Tuesday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman indicated the Centre's renewed push for river-linking projects in India. For instance, she announced that Rs.44,605 crore had been allocated for the Ken-Betwa river linking project. Moreover, Sitharaman revealed that the Centre would extend all possible support for the implementation of 5 more river linking projects provided that the respective state governments reach a consensus on the same.

Nirmala Sitharaman remarked, "The implementation of the Ken-Betwa link project at an estimated cost of Rs. 44,605 crores will be taken up. This is aimed at providing irrigation to 9.0 lakh hectares of farmers' land, drinking water supply to 62 lakh people, 103 megawatt of hydro, 27 megawatt of solar power, allocations of Rs.4300 crore in the RE 21-22 and Rs.1400 crore in 22-23 have been made for this project."

"Draft DPRs for 5 river links namely- Damanganga-Pinjal, Par Tapi- Narmada, Godavari-Krishna, Krishna-Pennar, and Pennar-Cauvery have been finalised. Once a consensus has been reached among the beneficiary states, the Centre will provide support for their implementation," the Union Finance Minister added. The announcement pertaining to the Ken-Betwa project assumes significance ahead of the upcoming election in Uttar Pradesh as it is expected to boost socio-economic prosperity in the backward Bundelkhand region.

#BudgetWithArnab | Ken-Betwa link at Rs 44,605 crores to be taken up to provide irrigation to 9.05 lakh hectares, 65 lakh people drinking water, hydro and solar power: FM Sitharaman announces 5 river interlinking projects; #Budget2022 speech #LIVE here - https://t.co/kFHSHVbnMN pic.twitter.com/ViOJjJfaBy — Republic (@republic) February 1, 2022

What is the Ken-Betwa project?

This project entails the transfer of water from the Ken to the Betwa River through the construction of Daudhan Dam and a canal linking the two rivers, the Lower Orr Project, Kotha Barrage -and Bina Complex Multipurpose Project. Proposed to be implemented in 8 years with state of the art technology, it is set to provide enormous benefits to the districts of Panna, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Sagar, Damoh, Datia, Vidisha, Shivpuri and Raisen of Madhya Pradesh and Banda, Mahoba, Jhansi and Lalitpur of Uttar Pradesh. Moreover, it also has safeguards as far as environment management is concerned.

On March 22, 2021, an agreement was signed between the Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and UP CM Yogi Adityanath for this project. The Union Cabinet approved the funding and implementation of this project in a meeting chaired by PM Modi on December 8. This is touted as the first major centrally driven river interlinking project in the country.