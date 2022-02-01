Union Budget 2022: From 'Jumla To Futuristic', Opposition Divided Over Amrit Kaal Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Union Budget 2022-23, her fourth budget, and her second digital presentation on February 1, Tuesday. Designed to focus on four pillars guided by masterplan PM Gati Shakti, the Budget proposed a series of measures focusing largely on infrastructure, regulation of crypto, tax on digital assets, the rollout of 5G spectrum, river linking, E-passports, amongst others.

While experts have hailed the budget as 'forward-looking' and 'progressive', the Opposition has been divided. While usual suspects like Congress and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) have claimed that the document has 'zero' measures for the people, others have been more constructive with their criticism, calling it 'well-balanced' and raising some points of disagreement. Here is where the Opposition stands on the Union Budget 2022-23.

TMC: Pegasus-spin budget

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) was one of the first parties to completely decry the budget as 'zero'. Shortly after Sitharaman's presentation ended, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee opposed the budget dubbing it as 'Pegasus-spin'.

BUDGET HAS ZERO FOR COMMON PEOPLE, WHO ARE GETTING CRUSHED BY UNEMPLOYMENT & INFLATION. GOVT IS LOST IN BIG WORDS SIGNIFYING NOTHING - A PEGASUS SPIN BUDGET — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 1, 2022

BSP: Better than Congress budgets

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati was more reserved with words of criticism alleging that the Union Budget had been brought to "woo the public with new promises" and several old announcements had been forgotten. She also condemned the Centre's decision to not tinker with income tax slabs or tax rates. Speaking to Republic BSP MP Malook Nagar opined that while there could have been more provisions for Dalits and farmers, the budget was 'better than that of the Congress government'.

Congress: Zero-sum budget

The Congress party was quick to rule out the announcements made by Nirmala Sitharaman calling the Union budget a 'zero-sum budget'. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, former party President Rahul Gandhi listed down all the communities and categories of people, who as per him, did not reap any benefit out of the budget.

M0di G0vernment’s Zer0 Sum Budget!



Nothing for

- Salaried class

- Middle class

- The poor & deprived

- Youth

- Farmers

- MSMEs — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 1, 2022

LJP (Ram Vilas): Futuristic budget

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) is one of the few parties from the Opposition to welcome the Union Budget wholeheartedly. LJP (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan lauded the announcements saying, "It is a futuristic budget. It was the modern generation's demand for a long time. The economy is in turmoil for 3 years because of the pandemic. Such budget even in such times is appreciable."

SP: Jumla budget

Samajwadi Party's spokesperson Anurag Bhadouria has dubbed the budget as 'anti-poor, anti-Middle class, anti-Women as well as anti-farmer, despite a series of announcements for all sections listed. "From promising 2 crore jobs you’ve come to 60 lakh jobs?," he asked using the Opposition's favourite jibe 'jumla' to describe it.

CPI(M): Budget for corporates

The CPI(M) has raised strong objections to the Union Budget calling it a 'budget for corporates'. Reacting to the measures, CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury asked why those who amassed profits during COVID-19 were not being taxed more. "The Union Budget 2022-23 by the BJP Government totally ignores the genuine demands of the farmers and seems like an act of revenge on the successful united farmers’ movement," the party's official handle tweeted.

The govt claims a huge push in capital expenditure that includes infusion/loans to AIAHL and Air India for settlement of past liabilities. This is a budget for corporates#Budget2022 — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) February 1, 2022

Key announcements in Union Budget 2022