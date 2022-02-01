Union Budget 2022: Harish Rawat Hits Out At Centre, Says 'budget Will Make Fake Promises'

Taking a jibe at the central government ahead of the Union Budget 2022, senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat said that the ruling BJP government will only focus on elections in the budget and will make fake promises to the people for making an impression ahead of the state assembly elections.

The senior Congress leader while speaking to ANI also alleged that the Union budget 2022 has no connection with the grounds as the government is only bringing it with fake promises for winning the elections scheduled for five states. "After the elections, they will bring one more budget and will cover off the drawbacks of this budget three months later", he added.

Notably, Harish Rawat's statement came just a few hours before the budget will be tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament. All ministers have already started arriving at the Finance Ministry and Sitharaman has also reached the North Block, the office of the Finance of Ministry.

Finance Minister to table Union Budget 2022 on Tuesday

As a part of the first Parliament session this year, the Union finance minister on Tuesday will present her fourth budget in Parliament. In view of the ongoing pandemic situation, this will be the second paperless budget to be brought in. Earlier on Monday, she presented the Economic Survey 2022 which cited India's current GDP growth from 8% to 8.5%.

While the Union budget comes in the same month when five states are gearing up to hold Assembly elections, several big announcements are expected in the budget which is being keenly watched. The poll-bound states are likely to remain in focus. Meanwhile, some of these announcements may include decisions on income tax, tax slabs, health care, provident fund, pension, agriculture, farm subsidies, economic growth, and many others.

Calling it an "inclusive budget", Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary who also reached the Ministry ahead of the presentation spoke to the media and said that the budget has been made in line with each and every sector's requirements and will benefit everyone. He further added that everyone including farmers should have expectations from the budget.

