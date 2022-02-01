As a result of measures announced in the Union Budget 2022 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, some goods will become cheaper while others shall get expensive. For instance, jewellery shall become cheaper as the customs duty on cut and polished diamonds and gemstones was reduced from 7.5 to 5%. In her Budget speech, Sitharaman revealed that simply sawn diamond would attract nil customs duty. As the customs duty on imitation jewellery is being prescribed in a manner that a duty of at least Rs.400 per kg is paid on its import, it will also become cheaper.

Moreover, electronic wearable devices, hearable devices and electronic smart meters manufactured in India shall be available at a relatively cheaper price. Similarly, mobile phone parts such as chargers shall get cheaper as duty concessions have been given to parts of the transformer of mobile phone chargers and camera lens of mobile camera module and other items. Chemicals such as methanol, acetic acid and heavy feedstocks for petroleum refining will become less expensive as the customs duty on these items has been reduced.

The price of steel products will also witness a reduction after the revocation of certain antidumping duty and countervailing duty on stainless steel and coated steel flat products, parts of alloy steel, and high-speed steel. According to the Union Finance Minister, this was done in the larger public interest taking into consideration the prevailing high prices of metals. On the other hand, imported items shall become expensive owing to the Centre's move to reduce imports and encourage domestic manufacturing of many products. As the duty on umbrellas has been increased to 20%, they too shall be more expensive.

What will become cheaper:

Jewellery

Gemstones

Imitation jewellery

Electronic wearable devices, hearable devices and electronic smart meters

Mobile phone chargers

Certain chemicals

Steel products

What will become expensive:

Imported items

Umbrellas

Features of Union Budget

Earlier in the day, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the second digital Union Budget which laid emphasis on four priorities- PM Gati Shakti, inclusive development, productivity enhancement and investment, sunrise opportunities, energy transition and climate action. PM Gati Shakti is driven by seven engines- Roads, Railways, Airports, Ports, Mass Transport, Waterways and Logistics Infrastructure. It entails the formulation of the master plan for expressways, completion of 25,000km national highways in 2022-23, construction of 400 new generation Vande Bharat trains and the National Ropeways Development Plan.

In order to offset the loss to children who have missed out on school due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 'One Class One TV channel' programme will be expanded to 200 TV channels. Moreover, Sitharaman added that a digital university will be established with world-class quality education. In 2022-23, the fiscal deficit is estimated to be 6.9% of the GDP. On the direct taxation front, the Union Finance Minister proposed a provision permitting taxpayers to file an Updated Return on payment of additional tax, tax relief for persons with disability and extension of tax incentives for start-ups.

