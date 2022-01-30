Union Budget 2022: History, Significance & Interesting Facts About India's Union Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2022 on February 1, becoming the first woman Finance Minister to present the Budget for the fourth time in a row. Last year, for the first time, a paperless Budget was presented instead of the traditional 'bahi-khata'. This year too, FM Sitharaman is likely to present the Budget in a paperless format considering the ongoing COVID pandemic.

As the countdown begins for the Union Budget 2022, here are some interesting facts about the Budget.

Introduction of Union Budget in India

The first Union Budget of Colonial India was introduced by the East India Company to the British Crown on April 2, 1860. A Scottish Economist and politician James Wilson had presented that year's Budget.

While the first Union Budget of Independent India was presented by RK Shanmukham Chetty on November 26, 1947. Chetty was the first finance minister of India who served from 1947 to 1948. In 1950, the Budget was leaked and after this, the government decided to shift the printing of the budget from Rashtrapati Bhawan to a press at Minto Road. Further, the printing was shifted to a government press in North Block, in 1980.

The firsts

Morarji Desai holds a record of presenting 10 Budgets which is the highest so far, followed by P Chidambaram with 9 Budgets and Pranab Mukherjee with 8.

Since Independence India, a total of 73 annual Budgets of been presented along with 14 interim budgets, four special budgets, or mini-budgets. It is interesting to note that Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi are the only Prime Ministers to have presented the Union budget.

The Budget presented by the then Finance Minister Yashwantrao B. Chavan for the FY 1973-74 was referred to as 'Black Budget' because of the high budget deficit of Rs 550 crore, which is the maximum until that time. The Budget was announced after the 1971 war of India-Pakistan and failed during the monsoon season.

Change in India Budget

In the year 1999, the time for the presentation of the Union Budget was changed from 5 pm to 11 am by Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha. While Arun Jaitley changed the day of Budget from the last day of February to the first day of February. This has been followed since the year 2017.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman replaced the standard Budget briefcase with the traditional 'Bahi Khata' with the National Emblem, in 2019.

Nirmala Sitharaman creates histrory

Nirmala Sitharaman is the first full-time woman Finance Minister in India as this position was only held by Indira Gandhi as an additional responsibility when she served as the Prime Minister. In 2020, FM Nirmala Sitharaman made a record of delivering the long Budget speech ever. She spoke for nearly 2 hours 40 minutes.