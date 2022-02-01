Union Budget 2022: 'India's Fiscal Deficit Estimated At 6.9% For FY22', Says FM Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Tuesday, while presenting the Union Budget 2022, announced that the country's fiscal deficit for the financial year 2022-2023 has been pegged at 6.4% of the GDP. The Centre had projected a fiscal deficit of 6.8% for the current fiscal and now it has been revised to 6.9%. States will be allowed a fiscal deficit of 4% of GSDP in the next fiscal year.

The fiscal deficit for 2020-21 was at 9.3 per cent of the GDP, lower than 9.5 per cent estimated by the Finance Ministry in the revised previous Budget estimates. The fiscal deficit had soared to a high of 4.6 per cent of the GDP in 2019-20.

Speaking further on Income Tax returns, the FM said that to provide an opportunity to correct an error, taxpayers can now file an updated return within two years from the relevant assessment year.

Union Budget 2022: Here are some big announcements on taxes and GST

Both Centre and States government employees' tax deduction limit to be increased from 10% to 14% to help the social security benefits of state govt employees and bring them at par with the Central government employees.

Any income from the transfer of any virtual digital asset shall be taxed at the rate of 30%. No deduction in respect of any expenditure or allowance shall be allowed while computing such income, except the cost of acquisition. Corporate surcharge to be reduced from 12% to 7%," announced FM Sitharaman.

Tax deduction limit to be reduced for central government employees from 18% to 15% in their contribution to NPAs.

The gross GST collections for the month of January 2022 are Rs 1,40,986 crores which is the highest since the inception of GST.

Customs duty on cut and polished diamonds, gems to be reduced to 5%.

India's economic growth estimated to be 9.27%

FM Nirmala Sitharaman informed while starting the presentation of Union Budget that India's growth is estimated to be at 9.27% in the current year, adding that it is highest among all large economies. She also said that India's Azadi ka Amrit Utsav will focus on complementing micro and macro economy, promoting digital economy, and private and public investments.

Image: Sansad Tv