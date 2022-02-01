Union Budget 2022: 'India's Fiscal Deficit Estimated At 6.9% For FY22', Says FM Sitharaman

Quick links:
Image: Sansad Tv
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Tuesday, while presenting the Union Budget 2022, announced that the country's fiscal deficit for the financial year 2022-2023 has been pegged at 6.4% of the GDP. The Centre had projected a fiscal deficit of 6.8% for the current fiscal and now it has been revised to 6.9%. States will be allowed a fiscal deficit of 4% of GSDP in the next fiscal year.
The fiscal deficit for 2020-21 was at 9.3 per cent of the GDP, lower than 9.5 per cent estimated by the Finance Ministry in the revised previous Budget estimates. The fiscal deficit had soared to a high of 4.6 per cent of the GDP in 2019-20.
Speaking further on Income Tax returns, the FM said that to provide an opportunity to correct an error, taxpayers can now file an updated return within two years from the relevant assessment year.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman informed while starting the presentation of Union Budget that India's growth is estimated to be at 9.27% in the current year, adding that it is highest among all large economies. She also said that India's Azadi ka Amrit Utsav will focus on complementing micro and macro economy, promoting digital economy, and private and public investments.