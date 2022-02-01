Union Budget 2022: JP Nadda Says It 'fulfills Expectations And Aspirations Of Society'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday said that the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman fulfilled the expectations and aspirations of all sections of society including small & big industrialists. JP Nadda hailed the Union Budget and said it is a blueprint for the country's next 25 years.

Speaking of India's economic growth amid the COVID pandemic, the BJP president said, "This budget improves ease of living. The size of the budget has been increased to Rs 39.45 lakh crore, showing that India's economy has grown even during the COVID pandemic".

While the Finance Minister begin her Budget speech by remembering all the people who lost their lives owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said, "We are in the middle of the Omicron wave, but the speed of our vaccination campaign has helped greatly. I am confident that via ‘Sabka Prayaas’, we'll continue with strong growth".

Referring to Budget's PM Gati Shakti Plan highlights, BJP's Nadda said, "On August 15, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched Gatishakti Yojana worth 100 lakh crores from the ramparts of Red Fort. Gatishakti has got a new flight in this budget".

He added that construction of 25,000 km long National Highway, on which provision has been made to spend about Rs 20,000 crores. It is planned to work with the help of the Ministry of Water Resources Development to connect 5 big rivers in the country.

Speaking of FM's announcement regarding the launch of a new scheme, the PM Development Initiative for North East, JP Nadda said, "This Budget is dedicated to the development of infrastructure, rural & hilly areas, and Northeast India. This Budget is in line with Govt's policy of social justice and equality".

Union Budget 2022

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, February 1, presented the Union Budget 2022 in the Parliament. Among key takeaways from her presentation included a national programme for mental health amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She also announced the auction of the 5G spectrum in 2022 and further proposed setting up 75 digital banking units in 75 districts. In her Budget speech, FM Nirmala Sutharaman also brought virtual currencies like cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens under the tax net.