Union Budget 2022: Kerala Govt Expects Extra Help From Centre With Focus On Investment

In less than a year ahead of the Union Budget 2022 session, Kerala Finance Minister K N Balgopal said that the state is expecting major help from the Central Government on financial grounds. The Finance Minister of Kerala revealed that the state had written a separate note to the Centre pointing out the continuous financial problems that remained before COVID. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to table the Union Budget in Parliament for the fiscal year starting April 1, 2022.

Kerala Finance Minister's expectations from Union Budget 2022:

"Kerala is expecting a lot of help from the Central Government, not only Kerala but all states. We gave separate notes expecting help because of the COVID. We faced two natural disasters. We are also expecting employment generation, more investment on infrastructure. We are expecting the central govt will take very strong and positive steps. I am expecting something in the favour of Pravasi," added K N Balgopal.

Kerala claims of 'injustice' in finance commission

Speaking further on the crucial budget, the Finance Minister of the claimed that 'injustice happened to Kerala through finance commission'. He further mentioned that GST compensation will be stopped by June end so a lot is expected from the Centre. Importantly, the state minister emphasised on employment and investment in infrastructure.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget 2022-23 at 11 AM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who has reached the Rashtrapati Bhavan is all set to present the Union Budget in the Parliament for the fiscal year starting April 1, 2022. The Union Budget 2022-23 will be in the paperless form once again. This will be her fourth Budget. The Union Budget 2022-23 would be available on the Mobile App after the process of Budget presentation has been completed on February 1, 2022, in Parliament, as per a Finance Ministry statement.

"The mobile App allows complete access to 14 Union Budget documents, including the Budget Speech, Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill etc. as prescribed by the Constitution. The mobile app is bilingual (English & Hindi) and is available on both Android and iOS platforms," it said.