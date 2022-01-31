As the most-awaited and crucial event - Union Budget 2022 is almost here. All eyes are now on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who is expected to announce another financial boost on February 1. Last year, the Budget was presented in a paperless format for the first time by FM Sitharaman, who arrived for the presentation carrying a tablet instead of the traditional 'bahi-khata'. This time too, Nirmala Sitharaman will present the paperless budget.

Union Budget 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

The Budget Session of the parliament commenced from Monday, January 31, with President Ram Nath Kovind’s address.

The first part of the Union budget session of Parliament will be held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part of the budget session will take place from March 14 to April 8.

The scheduled time of the budget speech is 11 a.m. Citizens can watch FM Sitharaman's speech on Republic TV channel here and also on Republic World's YouTube channel. The speech will also be aired live on the official Parliament channel, Sansad TV and national broadcaster Doordarshan.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat's press release stated, "There will be a break from February 12 to March 13 during which the Standing Committees will examine Demands-for-Grants of Ministries/Departments and prepare reports thereon. In all, there will be 29 sittings; ten in the first part and 19 in the second part."

"Half-an-hour after President's Address, the Lok Sabha will sit for transaction of business," the release added.

Union Budget 2022: Economic survey likely to focus on job creation

A day ahead of the crucial Union Budget 2022, sources have informed that this year, the Finance Ministry is expected to focus on job creation. According to sources, other areas that might come out as key announcements include boosting consumption, growth in the 9% range, preserving domestic industry and exporting fillip through Free Trade Agreements (FTAs).

Earlier, The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) had urged the government to remove import duty on cotton for boosting apparel exports as one of its key budget recommendations promoting the India-based industry.

AEPC chairman Narendra Goenka, who believes apparel exports would touch $20 billion in fiscal 2022-23, during an interview with ANI, said that the biggest hurdle is high raw material prices, the removal of which could be a major boost.