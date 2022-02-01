Union Budget 2022: Nirmala Sitharaman To Table Her 4th Budget As FM, See Key Expectations

As Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union budget 2022 on February 1, several expectations have been raised from it, especially concerning the Modi government's decisions on income tax followed by other key issues including India's recovery from the pandemic, healthcare sector, jobs, among others.

With all the eyes set on the Union budget 2022, FM Nirmala Sitharaman had the daunting task of working towards the economic growth of the country followed by a check on deficits as well. Everyone will be expecting how the central government manages to balance out its populist measures while walking the tightrope of fiscal consolidation. Meanwhile out of the announcements in the budget this year, changes are expected in the income tax rates and tax slabs which have not been changed since 2014.

Key expectations from Union Budget 2022

The basic personal tax exemption which was last revised in 2014 had raised the income tax exemption limit from Rs 2 lakh to 2.5 lakh while for senior citizens, it was increased from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh. However this year, it has been estimated that the expected relief can now be increased from Rs 2.5 to 3 lakh and for senior citizens from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh.

Along with that, the income tax slab is also likely to be revised from the existing 15 lakhs.

A specialised regime for imposing taxation on cryptocurrency is also expected in Budget 2022 with a variety of digital assets like non-fungible tokens, wrapped asset tokens, and others gaining a huge boost in the market

The budget can also allow allocations for the expansion of the PLI schemes for various sectors including leather and laminates.

It is likely that the government will push the private sectors to spend more interest on capital expenditures for a multiplier effect on recovering the economy

Incentives can be announced for promoting local manufacturing in various sectors including electrical vehicles, green energy semiconductor manufacturing, and ethanol blending programs. These incentives in the sectors will look forward to helping India combat climate changes and further fulfil PM Modi's aim to achieve zero carbon emission by 2070.

Extension of custom duty exemption on imported goods is also expected this year.

The fitment factor is also likely to be a part of Budget 2022 which will help in increasing the salary of central government employees which was last raised in 2016. Furthermore, an increase in the employees' basic pay will result in an increase in the dearness allowance.

Image: PTI