Union Budget 2022: PM Gati Shakti, The Blueprint For Public Investment For Next 25 Years

In the budget framed with the aim to give a 'blueprint' to steer the economy, the Ministry of Finance of the Central government on Tuesday announced massive big public investment for modern infrastructure for the next 25 years -- the Rs 100 lakh-crore Gati Shakti Plan. The Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the budget, introduced the Gati Shakti guided by the synergy of a multi-modal logistics approach.

PM Gati Shakti

PM Gati Shakti is a transformative digital approach for economic growth and sustainable development. The approach is driven by seven engines and will bring together 16 ministries.

Roads Railways Airports Ports Mass transport Water transport Logistics infrastructure

"All seven engines will pull forward the economy in unison. These engines are supported by the complimentary rules of energy transmission, IT communication, bulk water and sewerage and social infrastructure. The approach is powered by clean energy and sabka prayas- the efforts of the Central state governments and private sector together leading to huge job and entrepreneurial opportunities for all especially the youth," said the Finance Minister.

The projects pertaining to these seven engines in the country infrastructural pipeline will be aligned with the PM Gati Shakti framework and the touchstone of the master plan will be world-class infrastructure and logistics synergy on different modes of movement both of people and goods.

PM Gati Shakti, the national master plan, will include the infrastructure development by the state govt as per Gati Shakti plan. The focus will be on planning, financing, including through innovative ways. Use of technology and speedier implementation.

Road transport

PM Gati Shaktiplan for expressways will be formulated in 2022-23 for faster movements of people and goods. The national highways network will be expanded by 25,000 km in 2022-23. Rs 20,000 crore will be mobilised through innovative ways of financing to complement the public sources.

The data exchange between all operators will be brought on a logistics interface platform designed for an application programming interface. This will provide for efficient movement of goods through different modes, reducing logistics costs and time, assisting just-in-time inventory management and eliminating tedious documentation. This will provide real-time information to all stakeholders and improve international competition open-source mobility.

Contracts for multi-modal logistic parks at four locations through PPP mode will be awarded in 2022-23

Other modes of transport

"Railways will develop new products and efficient logistic service for small farmers and small and medium enterprises besides taking the lead in the integration of postal and railways network to provide seamless solutions for the movement of passives," said Nirmala Sitharaman.

As a part of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat- 2000 km of the network will be brought under Kawach, the indigineuous world-class technology for safety and capacity augmentation for 2022-23. The new Vande Bharat trains with better energy efficiency and passenger experience will be developed and manufactured during the three years. 100 Ganashakti cargo terminals for multi-modal facilities will be developed during the next three years. Design of metro systems including civil structures will be reoriented for Indian conditions and needs

Parvat mala-as a preferred ecologically sustainable alternative to conventional roads to difficult hilly areas, national ropeways development projects will be taken up on PPP mode. The aim is to create convenience. Contracts of 8 such ropeway projects for the length of 60 km will be awarded in 2022-23

"With support from the technology building commission, central ministries, state govt and infra companies will have their skills upgraded," the Finance Minister further said.