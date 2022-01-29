Union Budget 2022: PM Modi To Virtually Address BJP Workers Across India On February 2

Ahead of the Union Budget 2022 session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) across the country on budget via video conferencing. PM Modi's address is scheduled to be held on February 2 from 11 AM to noon. This comes as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the 2022-23 Union Budget on Tuesday, February 1.

It is to mention that in Parliament, the questioning hour and 'Zero Hour' will be conducted from February 2 and matters of Urgent Public Importance will also be raised. During Budget 2022-23 presentation, Sitharaman will try to address the challenges around life and livelihood posed by the aftermath of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Due to the concerns over the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently cut the country's economic growth forecast to 9% for the current fiscal ending March 31. However, the financial institution, for both 2022-23 and the financial year thereafter, has made an upward revision of 0.5% in respect of India's GDP growth.

Why Union Budget is presented on February 1 every year?

In 2017, then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had announced that the Union Budget or the Annual Financial Statement will not be tabled on the last day of February. He said that it will be presented on February 1. Also, he had announced there will be no separate budget for Railway.

Meanwhile, the Union Budget 2022-23 will be presented in a paperless form. A 'Union Budget Mobile App' will also be launched by the government for hassle-free access of budget to MPs and the general public.

Union Budget 2022

In a pre-budget report, India ratings have shown that the impending budget aims to consolidate and strengthen the framework laid down in the previous year, rather than trying out new things by continuing with the revenue and capital expenditure pattern of FY'22. The objective is to provide stability and consolidation to the ongoing and past endeavour by advancing and generating employment in sectors that are adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI reported that the two Houses, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, are likely to deliberate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address for three days commencing on February 2. For the Members of Parliament to raise issues on Urgent Public Importance, they are expected to serve a notice before 10 AM to the Speaker on the day of sitting.