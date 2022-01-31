In an hour-long speech covering various topics ongoing in the country, President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday initiated the year's first Parliament session - the Union Budget session. In his speech at the Central Hall, the President spoke on a range of issues including India battling the COVID-19 outbreak, celebrating 75 years of Independence, COVID-19 vaccination drive followed by the country's largest food distribution programs, digital revolution, the introduction of property cards, development of farmers, and others.

During his address to the joint sitting of the two Houses in the central hall, President Kovind also paid tributes to the personalities who have contributed a great extent to the developmental journey of India in 75 years of independence.

Meanwhile, the Parliament which is holding its Budget session starting from today onwards will next see Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who will present the country's Union budget on February 1, Tuesday. While the first part of the session will extend up to February 11, it will again resume from March 14 and will finally conclude on April 8.

LIVE: President Kovind addresses both Houses of the Parliament https://t.co/GTU2TX7r2W — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 31, 2022

President Kovind lists the union government's feats

President Ram Nath Kovind during his address in the Parliament began his speech by bowing down to the freedom fighters and the personalities who have contributed to the development of the country as India celebrates 75 years of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

He later remembered Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose whose birth anniversary was recently included in the Republic Day celebrations from January 23. "My government believes in remembering the past and further learning from it as it is very important for the safe future of the country", he said. Also, recalling BR Ambedkar, he said that the government believes in his ideals.

Further speaking on India's battle with the COVID-19 pandemic, the President said that India had lost a lot of lives due to Covid, however, in such circumstances, the central, as well as the state governments, followed by the doctors, nurses, scientists, health care workers, and frontline workers came together as a team which shows a good example of democracy.

He also spoke about the nationwide vaccination drive carried out by the central government which administered 150 crore vaccinations in less than a year. Terming the vaccination drive a 'Raksha Kavach' for the country, President Kovind affirmed that more than 90% of adult citizens have received their first dose of vaccination, while more than 70% have received both doses.

He also noted that precautionary doses are being administered to frontline workers followed by the approval of emergency use of three vaccines in India.

Further speaking on other welfare schemes by the union government, the President highlighted the government's efforts to popularize Ayurveda and traditional medicine followed by efforts on ensuring justice and democracy for all. Also, highlighting its largest food distribution programs, he said that the government has vowed to provide food to all the poor people in the country.

"Over 28 lakh people have received more than Rs 2,900 crore, while online food delivery has also been connected with street vendors in this regard," he said.

The president also spoke on the efforts taken to to make the Indian farmers self-sufficient, and strengthen their income source. He said that the government efforts have resulted in a record increase in agricultural exports as a growth of more than 25% has been registered in 2020-21, reaching up to Rs 3 lakh.

Apart from that, mentioning the government's Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, he said that Rs 1,80,000 crore has been provided to 11 crore farmer families due to which several changes are evident in the agricultural sector.

He also touched upon a slew of topics concerning the government efforts towards the poor section, female population, education sector, health sector, defence sector, economy, national security, connectivity, and others.

Image: Twitter/@RashtrapatiBhvn