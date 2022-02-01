Last Updated:

Union Budget 2022: 'Public Issue Of LIC IPO Expected Shortly', Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday informed that the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) IPO is in the works and will go public soon.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented her fourth Union Budget in Parliament for the fiscal year 2022-23. While presenting the Budget, she announced that India's economical growth is estimated to be at 9.27%. The FM also informed that the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) IPO is in the works and will go public soon, and more divestments to take place in 2022-33 after Air India. 

'LIC IPO is expected shortly': FM Nirmala Sitharaman 

While presenting the Union Budget 2022-23, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said, "Strategic transfer of ownership of Air India has been completed. Public issue of LIC IPO is expected shortly, others are in line too."

Speaking further on the benefits of the Union Budget, she said, "There was a sharp increase in public investment and capital expenditure in Budget 2021-22...This Budget (2022-23) will benefit, youth, women, farmers, SC, ST... ; shall be guided by PM Gati Shakti master plan."

Focusing on the priorities of the upcoming Financial Year, FM Sitharaman stated, "Moving forward on this parallel track, we lay the following four priorities - PM Gati Shakti, inclusive development, productivity enhancement and investment, sunrise opportunities, energy transition and climate action and financing of investments."

Other key points from FM Sitharaman's speech

  • Speed in coverage of vaccination has helped in economic recovery.
  • Sharp rebound in economy reflected in 2021-22, growth expected at 9.2%.
  • Big private investment in infrastructure would be guided by Gati Shakti Mission.
  • Inclusive development, productivity enhancement, energy transition and climate action the 4 pillars of development.
  • National Highways will be extended by 25,000 km during 2022-23.
  • One product one railway station will be popularised, 400 new Vande Bharat trains to be introduced.
  • Govt focus since 2014 on poor and marginalised; govt strives to provide necessary ecosystem to middle class.
  • Desh stack e-portal to be launched to promote digital infra.
  • Railways will develop new products for small farmers and MSMEs.
  • Contracts for multi-modal parks at 4 locations to be awarded next fiscal
