Union Budget 2022: Rakesh Tikait Decries Agri Reforms, Adamant On Demand For MSP Law

With the unveiling of the much anticipated Union Budget 2022 on Tuesday, Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait expressed his disappointment with the Budget reforms suggested for the agriculture sector in the coming fiscal.

While commenting on the measures mentioned by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the agricultural industry, Farmer Leader Rakesh Tikait, who had spearheaded the year-long farmer agitation demanding the repeal of the three contentious agrarian laws stayed adamant to his demand for legislation on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for the crops. He stated that the Union Budget is important to people, it is beneficial, but not as much as they hype it to be. Tikait underlined that the reforms announced by the Finance Ministry will not be much useful for the ‘real farmers.’

Rakesh Tikait says 'reforms beneficial for fake farmers'

Asserting his apprehension on the government’s approach of digitising the land deals, he stated that the benefit of the digitisation will not reach the farmers on the ground, but ‘fake farmers’ will gain from the move. He continued to attack the Union government and said that they are trying to make the system transparent, but they will only benefit fake farmers and all the fake farmers belong to their party (BJP)

Commenting further on the government’s bid to promote ‘Chemical-free natural farming,’ Rakesh Tikait questioned the government’s stand on the use of ‘GMO’ (Genetically Modified Organisms- plants, animals). He asked, “What does the government think about GMOs, which are even more harmful than chemical farming?”

What’s in for Agriculture in Union Budget 2022-2023?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday tabled the Union Budget on the floor of the parliament for the coming fiscal and laid out the government’s plan to inculcate growth and development in various economic sectors.

Laying out the government’s key focus areas in the agriculture sector, Finance Minister noted several measures including impetus on Chemical-free natural farming, Kisan drones for crop assessment, spraying of insecticides, assessing land records digitally, NABARD to help agri-startups for farm produce value chain, Thermal power plant upgradations via biogas firing - to stop stubble burning, support to farmers taking up agro-forestry.



Finance Minister in her speech announced that Chemical-free natural farming will be promoted throughout the country with a focus on farmers' land in 5 km wide corridors along the river Ganga, in the first stage. She had further apprised that the procurement of wheat in Rabi season 2021-22 and the estimated procurement of paddy in Kharif season 2021-22 will give cover 1, 208 lakh metric tonnes of wheat & paddy from 163 lakh farmers. Rs 2.37 lakh crores will be set aside for the direct payment of MSP value to the farmers' accounts.

Image: ANI/ PTI