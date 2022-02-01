Amid concerns over cryptocurrency, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman declared in her Budget speech that RBI will start issuing digital currency from 2022-23. Stressing that this will give a big fillip to the digital economy, she mentioned that the digital rupee will be introduced using blockchain and other technologies. According to Sitharaman, this would pave way for a more efficient and cheaper currency management system.

Presenting the Union Budget 2022, Sitharaman remarked, "Introduction of a Central bank introduction currency will give a big boost to digital economy. Digital currency will also lead to a more efficient and cheaper currency management system. It is therefore proposed to introduce digital rupee using blockchain and other technologies to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India starting 2022-23."

#BudgetWithArnab | Introduction of digital currency will boost the digital economy; digital currency will lead to cheaper currency management system; hence it is proposed to introduce Digital Rupee with blockchain technology from 2022-23: FM Sitharaman



https://t.co/E0frrVkbV7 pic.twitter.com/Hevw1M8ULo — Republic (@republic) February 1, 2022

Centre's stance on cryptocurrency

The Union government's move comes at a time when the Centre is mulling a robust policy to curb the misuse of cryptocurrency. On November 13, 2021, PM Modi chaired a meeting on the way forward for cryptocurrency and flagged the issue of misleading non-transparent advertising regarding the same. Speaking publicly on cryptocurrency for the first time during his keynote address at The Sydney Dialogue 5 days later, the PM urged all democratic nations to work together to ensure that cryptocurrencies do not end up in the wrong hands.

At the Republic Economic Summit on November 26, Union MoS Electronics & IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar hinted at the introduction of an official digital currency. He said, "What the law actually does is that there will be a Centre bank digital currency. In a sense, it takes away volatility, speculations out of the picture".

This was a reference to the listing of The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 for passage in the Winter session of Parliament. It was aimed at creating a facilitative framework for the creation of the official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India. The bill also sought to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India except for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses. However, the Centre deferred the introduction of this bill for the foreseeable future.