Union Budget 2022 Stock Market Updates: Top 8 Things To Know Before The Market Opens Today

The stock market on Budget day is expected to open in the green, as the SGX Nifty trends indicate a gap-up opening for the broader index with a gain of around 169 points. On January 31, a day before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget 2022, the BSE Sensex rallied 813.94 points to 58,014.17, while the Nifty surged 237.80 points to 17,339.80, forming a bullish candle on the daily charts.

The key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 17,266, followed by 17,192.2. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,411.8 and 17,483.8. Here's a list of noteworthy developments that could impact Indian markets today:

FM Sitharaman to present Union Budget 2022

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Union Budget 2022 for the next financial year in Parliament at 11 am today. The Union Budget is the annual report of India which contains the Government's revenue and expenditure for the end of a fiscal year (April 1 to March 31).

SGX Nifty likely to gain 169 points

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening today for the broader index in India with a gain of 169 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,517 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty jumped over 1.50 per cent in mid-session deals on Monday, after the Economic Survey 2021-22 projected a 9.2 per cent growth rate for 2021-22.

India's GDP contracted 6.6% in FY21, lower than previous estimation

Indian economy contracted by 6.6% in 2020-21, according to the National Statistical Office's revised estimate released on January 31.

"Real GDP or GDP at constant (2011-12) prices for the years 2020-21 and 2019-20 stands at Rs 135.58 lakh crore and Rs 145.16 lakh crore, respectively, showing a contraction of 6.6% during 2020-21 as compared to growth of 3.7% during 2019-20," the revised national account data said.

Government collected Rs 1.38 lakh crore GST in January

The goods and services tax (GST) collection crossed the Rs 1.30 lakh crore mark for the fourth time this year as the government collected Rs 1,38,394 crore in gross GST revenue for January 2022, the finance ministry said on Monday. The last time the Centre’s GST collection stood below the 1.30 lakh crore mark was in September 2021, when it collected a gross GST revenue of Rs 1.17 lakh crore.

Centre's fiscal deficit rises to 50.4% of FY22 target

The government's fiscal deficit rose to 50.4 per cent of the FY22 target in April-December 2021, with a huge increase seen in tax collections as well as capital expenditure for December 2021, according to the data released by the Controller General of Accounts on January 31.

In April-November 2021, the fiscal deficit had amounted to 46.2% of the full-year target, whereas the Economic Survey for 2021-22, tabled yesterday, said the Centre was "well on track" to meet its fiscal deficit target of 6.8 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Eight core sectors record 3.8% growth in December compared to 3.4% in November

India's eight core sectors grew by 3.8 per cent in December 2021, compared to 3.4 per cent in November 2021, the government said on Monday. According to data provided by the commerce ministry, coal output rose by 5.2 per cent, while that of refinery products increased by 5.9 per cent.

The increase in output in December 2021 was the largest for natural gas, which posted an increase of 19.5 per cent, meanwhile, cement followed closely, with 12.9 per cent rise in output.

Oil records biggest monthly gain in a year amid tight supply

Oil prices rose to a record high on Monday, closing January with their biggest monthly gain in a year, boosted by a supply shortage from Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

The most-active Brent contract, for April delivery, traded 74 cents higher, or 0.8 per cent, to settle at $89.26 per barrel. The front-month contract, for March delivery, which expired at the end of the session, rose $1.18, or 1.3 per cent, to finish at $91.21. US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.33, or 1.5 per cent, to close at $88.15 a barrel.

Results today

Companies that will release quarterly earnings today, February 1 are: Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Elecon Engineering, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, IFB Industries, Indian Hotels, Indoco Remedies, Jubilant Ingrevia, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Laxmi Organic Industries, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care, Poonawalla Fincorp, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Triveni Turbine, TTK Prestige, and VIP Industries.