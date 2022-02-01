Union Budget 2022: Syllabi Of Agriculture Universities To Be Revamped, Says Agri Minister

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget 2022-23 made several major announcements concerning the agricultural sector followed by the education sector. As stated by FM Sitharaman, the Union Budget 2022 is focused on filling the learning gap caused due to the pandemic situation and further enhancing the quality of learning among students through various measures and mechanisms for education delivery.

As a part of it, the Finance Minister in her budget speech said that all the state governments will be encouraged for revising the syllabus of the agricultural universities for adopting new and innovative measures with the existing chapters. As a part of it, the new curriculum will include topics such as zero-budget farming, natural farming, modern-day agriculture, value education, and management which will help in meeting the needs of modern agriculture. A committee will be also formed for revamping the syllabus of such universities.

Speaking on the same, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar also took to Twitter and shared the announcement made in the union budget this year.

Meanwhile, the Finance Minister also made many other announcements concerning the education sector including the development of a digital university for students to acquire world-class quality education with ISTE standards. Also, to ensure that the platform is accessible to all students from all the states without any language barrier, the courses will be offered in various regional languages and will provide a number of courses. Similarly, the skilling and vocational programs will be re-oriented with the industrial needs.

The FM also spoke on extending quality education in the pandemic as the budget is focused on digital learning. Citing the impact on students' academic performance due to the closing of schools, an e-learning content delivery platform will be launched by TV, internet, and smartphones for students in rural and semi-urban areas.

Announcements concerning the agriculture sector in Budget 2022

The Budget 2022 which was keenly awaited by several farmers from across the country had major announcements concerning technological advancements in agriculture through the use of Kisan drones followed by a reduction in customs duty on shrimp aquaculture, funding for AgriTech startups by NABARD, the announcement of Ken-Betwa river linking project, promoting chemical-free natural farming and further a major announcement of Rs 2.37 lakh crore of MSP payment to wheat and paddy farmers.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman also spoke on the wheat procurement in the harvest season 2021-22 stating that the procurement of wheat in the Rabi season and the Kharif season will provide a cover of 1208 lakh metric tons of wheat and paddy from 163 lakh farmers and further Rs 2.37 lakh crores will be the direct payment of MSP values to their accounts.

Image: PTI