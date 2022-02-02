Union Budget 2022: US-India Forum Lauds Centre For 'measured & Pragmatic' Budget

Following the Union Budget 2022 address, the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) lauded Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the Government of India for presenting a ‘measured and pragmatic’ budget. The USISPF on Tuesday said that the Centre delivered a Union Budget which “allows the government to continue supporting development while keeping an eye on the fiscal deficit”. The forum further supported the Centre’s approach to “investment in the critical infrastructure” which would help businesses expand and create more jobs in the country.

Speaking about the Union Budget 2022 presented by the finance minister on Tuesday, USISPF President and CEO, Mukesh Aghi said that the government acknowledged all major sectors and issues in the country, without being pressurised due to the upcoming elections. “The first principle is to do no harm and, the government has adhered to this – there are no major policy changes, which is good in the current scenario. I call this a measured and pragmatic budget,” Mukesh Aghi said.

“There was tremendous pressure on the government to do more given the upcoming state elections,” the USISPF President told ANI. Dr Aghi further stated that the government, in the budget, also acknowledged that COVID-19 and inflation are still not behind us. Therefore, the Centre lead a cautious approach in the budget, showcasing a sign of responsibility.

USISPF lauds Centre for the 'credible path forward' in the budget

He further lauded the Centre for creating a robust infrastructure framework in the budget. “We are pleased to see the 35 per cent increase in the capital expenditure budget, which will support the investment in the critical infrastructure needed for business to expand and create more jobs, along with the investments in public health and welfare,” Dr Aghi said.

The USISPF chief welcomed the support for manufacturing through the PLI schemes and investments in solar technology and other green infrastructure, which in turn works with the government’s Make in India initiative. This also shows India’s desire to lead the fight against climate change. “This budget charts a credible path forward, and we applaud the government’s steady policy hand to revive and continue the path of growth for the Indian economy,” he added.

Furthermore, the USISPF noted that it is committed to creating a powerful partnership between the United States and India. The USISPF is a trusted partner for businesses and non-profit organizations alike as it is the only independent not-for-profit institution working to strengthen the US-India partnership in Washington, DC and in New Delhi.

FM Sitharaman presents Budget 2022 in Parliament

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented her fourth budget in Parliament further making a series of statements concerning various sectors. Starting from announcing various new projects, the introduction of digital currency, major disclosures for farmers, the education sector, health sector, and others, this year's budget brought a long list of significant announcements.

(With ANI inputs)

