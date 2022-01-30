Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget 2022 on February 1 at a time when India's economic recovery from the COVID pandemic impact is on a steady upward climb. It is learnt that spending on infrastructure will remain the top focus along with additional allocation for boosting India's healthcare facilities. A panel of experts who are specialists in their own field of business talked about their expectations on Republic TV's special broadcast on Union Budget 2022.

Speaking to Republic, Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra AMC, said, "This budget which is coming in uneven recovery needs to support consumption. The Budget should ensure that it not only encourages growth but also supports equitable distribution." "Tax incentives in housing, textile, and automobile sectors are required to create positive consumption growth," he added.

Industry experts want investments in digital infrastructure, Make in India

Phalgun Kompalli, co-founder, UpGrad, said, "Investments in digital infrastructure to provide quality education need to be encouraged so that the digital divide in the country is reduced."

He mentioned that the other sector where the government must invest in is to re-skill individuals to build high-end technology to contribute more to the global economy. One of the key initiatives would be to provide tax benefits to individuals and corporates and even GST benefits to education companies to ensure there are incentives for people to invest in education.

Further stressing on what India's major focus must be, Sahil Dharia, Founder, Soothe Healthcare, said, "We have to further simplify GST and given India's geo-political compulsions, we need to focus on Make in India". He added that India needs to focus on manufacturing and reduce the import budget.

Stating that China is the manufacturing capital of the world which cannot be denied, Shailesh Haribhakti, chairman, Shailesh Haribhakti & Associates, suggested that India focus on Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes.

He said, "To address the issue of India's unemployment, we need to heavily incentivise the housing and construction sector." According to Shailesh, the services sector which holds huge links with foreign and domestic tourists must get a huge boost.

What start-ups expect from Budget 2022?

Phalgun Kompalli, co-founder, UpGrad, said, "There is a need to divert the country towards major re-skilling schemes." He mentioned that to boost start-ups, regulatory frame and taxation must be made simpler.

While Dharia, founder of Soothe Healthcare hoped that FM Nirmala Sitharaman might be able to reverse the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Image: PTI/Republic)