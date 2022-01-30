Union Budget 2022: Will Standard Deduction For Salaried Employees Be Increased?

The Union Budget for the 2022-23 financial year will see the centre walking the tight rope in terms of boosting growth and achieving fiscal consolidation. In view of elections in five states and an attempt to boost consumption, changes can be anticipated in terms of tax concessions. To boost investment, the PLI scheme may witness higher investment.

On the front of salaried employees, the Union budget 2022-23 may focus on raising the standard deduction of the salaried class by Rs 50,000, according to the Bank of Baroda (BoB) FY23 budget preview. Currently, the Standard Deduction limit under Section 16 of the Income Tax (IT) Act is Rs 50,000. The increase in the standard deduction will be a relief to salaried employees as their net taxable income would be decreased.

What is the standard deduction for salaried individuals?

The Income Tax Act allows a flat deduction to salaried employees and taxpayers receiving a pension. The taxpayers need not submit any investment proofs or any disclosures to avail of this deduction. The standard deduction means that salaried individuals can claim an exemption of Rs 50,000 from their income (gross salary). For example, if the gross salary is Rs 5 lakhs, then with Rs 50,000 standard deduction, the net taxable income would be Rs 4,50,000.

Apart from this, salaried employees are also seeking a revision of the threshold to tax interest income on Provident Fund. The salaried individuals are seeking a work from home deduction due to an upsurge in WFH culture owing to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which would cover additional expenses like internet, telephone charges, home office set-up, extra electricity bill etc.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce the Union Budget for the financial year 2022-23 on Tuesday, February 1. The budget is likely to focus on speeding up recovery and boosting the country's healthcare system.

A growth of around 9% for FY23 is likely to be depicted by the Finance Minister. According to the advance estimates of the National Statistical Office (NSO), the economy is expected to record a growth at the rate of 9.2% during the current fiscal, which is a tax lower than the 9.5% projected by the Reserve Bank of India.