Union Budget 2023: Here Are Key Budget Terminologies You Should Know Ahead Of The Session

As India gears up to witness Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unravel the Union Budget 2023, it is important we open up our glossaries to deeply understand everything the minister touches upon in her elaborate speech about what this year could bring for various strata of the Indian economy. Here is a list of commonly used words in Union Budget speeches, explained in a rather simplified way.

What is the Union budget?

Starting off with the basics, the Union Budget of India is a yearly financial statement that provides detailed information about the government’s funds, its allocation, revenues, and expenditure that will be used in various economic activities. According to Article 112 of the Constitution, the Union government provides a statement of its estimated expenditure and receipts of the year to both the houses of the Parliament.

What is Economic Survey?

The Economic Survey is the Ministry of Finance’s most crucial document that is presented in the Parliament before the Union Budget is announced. It provides a comprehensive look into how the economy operated over the past year, its present condition, and further insights into what could come in the near future. The Economic Survey is formulated under the guidance of the Chief Economic Advisor.

What is Fiscal Policy?

The fiscal policy of India acts as a major force that helps the government ensure that the economy runs smoothly. It tells the importance of how the government’s revenue and expenditure can influence the overall state of the economy.

What is Finance Bill?

The annual Union Budget consists of the finance bill, a crucial legislation that proposes necessary amendments in order to make changes in taxation, according to Article 110 of the Constitution of India. Also known as a Money Bill, it needs to be approved by the lower house of the Parliament, the Lok Sabha. After it is passed, it turns into Finance Act.

What is Income Tax?

The income tax is a tax imposed on individuals or entities that needs to be paid on the basis of one’s earnings or profits made within a financial year. The rate of income tax is categorized into various tax slabs, depending on the incomes of the individuals.

What is Capital Budget?

The capital budget is made up of capital receipts and payments. While capital receipts are the government’s loans and borrowings, capital payments are the expenditures on carrying out various activities like construction, equipment, etc.

What is Revenue Budget?

The revenue budget comprises the government’s receipts of expenditure and revenue, which are further divided into tax and non-tax revenue. While tax revenue include income tax, corporate tax, etc., non-tax revenue consists of loans, investment dividend etc.