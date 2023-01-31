Union Budget 2023: IMF Says India Fastest Growing Economy In The World, China Second

With 6.1% GDP growth projected in the World Economic Outlook (WEO) report, published by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), India appears to be the world's fastest growing country this year followed by China at 4.6% GDP growth estimated for the year 2023.



The country's current GDP numbers come at a time the world is struggling to revive the global economy, after being hit by several major shocks since 2020. It all started with the pandemic-induced contraction of the global output, followed by the Russian-Ukraine conflict leading to a worldwide surge in inflation.

India surpassed UK to become 5th biggest economy

According to the latest World Economic Outlook Growth projections, India's GDP growth rate is impressive and the country has tried to maintain remarkable GDP growth rate, when the world is struggling with their GDP growth. Looking at the statistics of the last three years, India had attained a GDP growth rate of 8.7% in 2021, again fastest in the world and 7.4% in 2022.

The World Economic Outlook (WEO) report published by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) comes out twice a year. The outlook is based on economic growth, gross domestic product (GDP) and consumer price index (CPI), unemployment rates, surplus and deficits.

As far as China is concerned, the country attained a challenging GDP growth rate at 8.1% in 2021, the second fastest in the world in the year, while it went down to 3.3% in 2022.

As per IMF data, after India and China, the third fastest growing GDP is of Saudi Arabia with 3.7% growth rate. Nigeria has attained the fourth spot with 3.2%, while Spain has got the fifth spot with 2.0% GDP growth rate.

The United States, Europe, Germany, France, Italy and the United Kingdom are likely to maintain a GDP growth rate of 0.5% to 1.2%.

Reports say that Russia's GDP growth rate has been again estimated to be in negative figures at -3.7%. Notably, Russia's GDP growth rate was projected at 6.0% last year.

Talking about the biggest economies list of the world, the United States tops the list followed by China, Japan, Germany and India. India has recently overtaken the UK to become the fifth largest economy in the world having nominal GDP in 2022 at USD 3.8 trillion. India's economy has surpassed the economies of countries like the UK, France, Italy, Canada, South Korea, Russia and Brazil.