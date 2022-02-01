Union Budget: FM Confirms Digital Ecosystem Revamp & Promotion Of Udyam And ASEEM Portals

Enumerating measures announced in the Union Budget 2022-23, on February 1 after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the boost to the country's digital ecosystem for skilled labourers while stating that an e-stack portal will be launched. In addition, FM Sitharaman listed major inter-linkages within existing portals and expansion of the country's credit line system that will boost employment opportunities and the entrepreneurial skills of citizens. Moreover, she mentioned that startups will be encouraged to translate drone and unmanned vehicles as service providers under 'Drone Shakti'.

Budget 2022 on Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs)

Addressing the GoI's objectives to enhance the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' scheme, the Finance Minister laid out notable additions to the sector. Indicating the information inflow and bridging of the demand-supply gap in the country, the Minister highlighted benefits to the skilled workforce in the market.

"The MSMEs' Udyam portal and ASEEM portals will be interlinked. Their scope will be widened, they will now perform as portals as live organic databases providing G2C (government to citizens), B2C (business to consumer) and B2B (business to business) services. These services will relate to credit facilitation, skilling and recruitment with an aim to further a formalised the economy and enhance entrepreneurial opportunities for all," FM Sitharaman said.

"Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECGLS) has provided the much-needed additional credit to more than 130 lakh MSMEs, this has helped them mitigate the worst impact of the pandemic," she added.

Notably, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has launched the 'Aatmanirbhar Skilled Employee Employer Mapping' portal for enterprises to merge with upcoming, interested and potential manufacturers.

Hospitality sector under MSME

"The hospitality and related services, especially those in the micro and small enterprises, are yet to regain their pre-pandemic level of business," the Finance Minister acknowledged.

"Considering this, the ECLGS (Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme) will be extended up to March 2023 and its guarantee cover will be expanded to 50,000 crores of Rupees to a total cover of 5,00,000 crore. Credit Guarantee for small and micro enterprises (CGTMSE), scheme will be revamped. An additional credit of Rs 2,00,000 crore will allocate for the expansion of employment opportunities," she added.

MSME performance with an outlay of Rs 6000 crore in five years will be rolled out to boost efficiency. Skilling programmes & partnerships with respective industries will be re-oriented to promote skilling avenues and sustainability with employment. The same will align with dynamic industry needs, she said.

Boost to Digital Ecosystem & Drone Shakti

FM Sitharaman said that the digital ecosystem for skilling and livelihood with Desh Stack e-portal will be launched. This aims to empower citizens to re-kill, up-skill or skill with online vocational training. It will also provide API-based trusted skill credentials and payment and discovery layers to find relevant jobs and opportunities.

"Start-ups will be promoted to facilitate Drone Shakti, through varied applications and drones as a service," she stated.