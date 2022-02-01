In what came as a disappointment for salaried individuals, the Union Budget 2022-23 made no concessions in income tax slabs or rates. Answering a question on lowering income tax for the salaried, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the tax was not increased following the directives of PM Modi in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I have not tried to earn even a single paisa by increasing tax this year and even last year. Last time the Prime Minister had given clear instructions that people should not be burdened with taxes at the difficult time of COVID-19 pandemic, notwithstanding the deficit," Sitharaman said during a media interaction after presenting the Union Budget.

Budget plan on Direct Taxation

On the direct taxation front, FM Sitharaman proposed a provision enabling taxpayers to file an Updated Return on payment of additional tax, tax relief for persons with disability, and extension of tax incentives for start-ups. In a bid to regulate cryptocurrency, she also announced a 30% tax on income earned on the transfer of virtual digital assets.

Meanwhile, Sitharaman announced that the gross GST collection for the month of January 2022 is at Rs 1,40,986 crore, which is the highest since the inception of GST. January is the fourth month when Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection has crossed the Rs 1.30 lakh crore and the seventh month in a row when it crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark. In December the collection was over Rs 1.29 lakh crore.

Union Budget 2022 highlights 4 focus points

Earlier on Tuesday, Finance Minister presented the second digital Budget which laid emphasis on four focus points- PM Gati Shakti Mission, inclusive development, productivity enhancement, and investment, sunrise opportunities, energy transition, and climate action.

PM Gati Shakti Mission is driven by seven engines - Roads, Railways, Airports, Ports, Mass Transport, Waterways, and Logistics Infrastructure. It entails the formulation of the master plan for expressways, extending national highway connectivity by 25,000 km, construction of 400 new generation Vande Bharat trains, and the National Ropeways Development Plan.

Image: PTI/PIB