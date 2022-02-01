Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Information and Broadcasting (I&B) minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday hailed the Union Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as "farsighted and progressive." Taking to Twitter, Javadekar stated that the Budget will ensure faster development which gives a roadmap for the next 25 years for a developed India. BJP's Javadekar went on to say that the Budget also reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of holistic empowerment. "This Union Budget 2022-23 focuses on rapid infrastructure development, green economy and expansion of the digital economy. Congrats team India [sic]," the former Union minister added in a separate tweet.

Former I&B Minister Javadekar further claimed that the addition of 100 education channels will improve the quality and reach of education whilst also bridging the digital divide. In this year's Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outlined four key points. These are PM Gati Shakti Mission, inclusive development, increased productivity, and financial investment. She claimed that the Budget will serve as a template for the next 25 years. The Finance Minister also said that this Union Budget seeks to lay the foundation and give a blueprint of the economy over ‘Amrit Kal’ of the next 25 years - from India at 75 to India at 100'.

RBI to issue Digital Rupee in 2022-23: FM

According to the Union Finance Minister, India's growth is expected to be 9.2% this year, which she dubbed as the highest among the global economies. Sitharaman stated that the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in India will focus on balancing the micro and macro economies, developing the digital economy, and encouraging private and public investments. The RBI will begin issuing digital rupees in 2022-23, using blockchain and other technologies. The economy will benefit greatly as a result of this, she added. The Finance Minister also announced that five current urban planning academic institutions will be designated as 'Centres for Excellence,' with Rs 250 crore endowment fund.

Image: ANI/PTI