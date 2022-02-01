As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget 2022, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi appealed to the Centre to concentrate on the economic condition of the country amid COVID and Omicron threat. The Sena MP stressed providing provisions to women and unemployed youth of the country. Priyanka Chaturvedi further asked the Centre work on a policy drive rather than a PR drive.

The Shiv Sena MP has written a letter to FM Nirmala Sitharaman requesting to allot a special interest rate on fixed deposits for senior citizens. According to Chaturvedi, low-interest rates have disrupted the senior citizens' savings and have left them with little room to plan for their future. Apart from this, she has further appealed to remove the investment limit on Post Office Savings Plans and Public Provident Fund (PPF).

In a letter to the finance minister, the Shiv Sena lawmaker from Rajya Sabha said, "Currently, interest rates are extremely low considering the high inflation. Interest rates in fixed deposits over the years has come down from 12 per cent to five per cent, post offices savings have come down to around seven per cent with a cap of ₹ 15 lakh on investments".

Union Budget 2022

As India looks towards post-pandemic recovery, the Budget is expected to focus on spurring demand, creating employment for youths, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2022 on February 1. Nirmala Sitharaman is the first full-time woman Finance Minister in India to present the Budget for the fourth time in a row. Last year, for the first time, a paperless Budget was presented instead of the traditional 'bahi-khata'. This year too, FM Sitharaman presents the Budget in a paperless format considering the ongoing COVID pandemic.

The Finance Minister begin her Budget speech by remembering all the people who lost their lives owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said, "We are in the middle of the Omicron wave, but the speed of our vaccination campaign has helped greatly. I am confident that via ‘Sabka Prayaas’, we'll continue with strong growth".