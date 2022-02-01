Expressing disappointment over the Union Budget 2022, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao said that the Budget introduced by the Centre has made SC, ST, BC, Minorities, farming community, the poor, hereditary professions, and employees unhappy. Terming the Union Budget as 'utter disappointment', CM KCR launched a scathing attack on the Centre and accused Centre of putting the common man to ‘depression’

KCR expresses disappointment over Union budget

“Budget introduced by the BJP led government at the Centre had no direction or intent and it is a useless and purposeless Budget. The entire Budget speech by Union Finance Minister Ms Nirmala Sitharaman is full of hollowness and nothing but a jugglery of words. The Central government through the Budget has heaped praises on itself while putting the common man to depression and unhappiness,” said Telangana CM.

KCR says 'budget can be called Golmaal budget'

Criticising the Union Budget further, CM K Chandrasekhar Rao said that the 'Golmaal Budget' did not project the facts.

"The measures taken by the Centre in the Budget for the welfare of farm sector is nil and a big zero to the farming and agriculture sector. The Budget has nothing to offer to the handloom sector," added KCR.

Further talking about particularly the employees and the small traders, the Chief Minister mentioned that both the groups were anxiously looking forward for the change in the Income Tax Slabs however the Budget did not change it.

"The Centre had put the lid on their hopes," stated KCR.

He further spoke on the subjects of health and basic infrastructure and asserted, "all over the World during the corona Pandemic health and infrastructure sectors are being developed, our central government did not even think on those lines. And it is unfortunate. With Corona in the backdrop, no efforts were put to develop the medical and health sector in the country. It is surprising that the Centre is not bothered about the public health".