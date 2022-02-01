Union Information & Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, on Tuesday said that the Modi government is an inclusive government and believes that all digital services should be available universally, reaching every part of the country.

IT Minister explains Digital Rupee

Explaining Digital Rupee, he said "Rupee is basically a currency issued by the central bank of the country. So today, using technology almost 80 countries are exploring or have done a pilot or have developed some sort of digital version of its currency. Now, the question comes whether that should be left to the central bank or should be allowed to be taken over by distributed networks. I would humbly say that the monetary policy, the fiscal policy, the ability to manage foreign exchange, the ability to control the balance of payments all these things are core government functions. So that is why it is very important that the RBI issues digital Rupee. This will be very much akin to what digital payments we are used to. The underlying technology will be reliable, robust and very user friendly."

Union Budget 2022: Ashwini Vaishnaw reacts to 'Pegasus spin budget' charge

On opposition charge of anti-farmer and Pegasus spin budget, the Union Minister said, "We are aiming to provide tap water to every village in the country. Can anybody blame us for being anti-poor? It's a budget for the poor. We are aiming to saturate the rural housing, making sure that everyone gets pakka house. Isn't this a budget for the poor? MSP if it goes directly to the farmers' account without having cut of intimidatory. Isn't it a farmers budget? The people are criticising are seeing the reality but they don't want to acknowledge it."

On no tax concession for the salaried class in Nirmala Sitharaman's budget, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "the most important thing for the middle class is the generation of employment opportunities. If you look at the Union budget. We are 232 lakh crore economy. 7.5 lakh crore investment this year and 5.5 lakh crore investment this year. About 28 to 30 lakh employment opportunities will be created. Close to 34 lakh crores will go to MSMEs, close to 18 lakh crore will go into people's pockets in terms of salaries and wages. All that is what going to create consistent employment generation."

He added that the Modi government gave free vaccines for the middle class. "The digital health mission.. the entire digital learning method. Isn't this going to serve the middle class? One has to see the complete dimension. One cannot be looking at one angle," Vishnaw said.

