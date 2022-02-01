UP CM Yogi Adityanath Hails 'growth-oriented' Budget; Welcomes Focus On Ken-Betwa Project

Speaking to the media in Baghpat on Tuesday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath lauded PM Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the "growth-oriented" Union Budget. According to him, the budget would help the Indian economy reach greater heights despite the fact that it has been badly impacted by the pandemic. He also asserted that the provisions in the Union Budget would prove beneficial for farmers, youth and women.

Yogi Adityanath remarked, "I welcome this budget which is aimed at achieving the goal of Atmanirbharta, all-inclusive growth and helping the economy become the world's largest economy during the COVID period. I congratulate PM and the Union Finance Minister for presenting a growth-oriented budget that caters to every section of the society including farmers, women and youth. The important provisions in the budget especially for MSP and to achieve the goal of doubling farmers' income fulfill the longstanding demand of farmers."

"Youths in India and UP, which has the largest share of young people will get the opportunity to progress ahead in life owing to the announcement of 60 lakh jobs for youths. There are many provisions in this Budget for women empowerment such as Mission Shakti," he added.

With less than two weeks left for the commencement of the UP election, he also welcomed the focus on the Ken-Betwa river linking project, which is expected to benefit the Bundelkhand region.

Union Budget - salient features

Earlier in the day, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the second digital Union Budget which laid emphasis on 4 priorities - PM Gati Shakti, inclusive development, productivity enhancement and investment, sunrise opportunities, energy transition and climate action.

PM Gati Shakti is driven by 7 engines - Roads, Railways, Airports, Ports, Mass Transport, Waterways and Logistics Infrastructure. It entails the formulation of the master plan for expressways, completion of 25,000 km national highways in 2022-23, construction of 400 new generation Vande Bharat trains and the National Ropeways Development Plan.

As far as agriculture is concerned, FM Sitharaman announced the promotion of chemical-free natural farming, post-harvest value addition, branding of millet products, use of Kisan drones and launch of a fund with blended capital to finance agriculture startups.

She also revealed that Rs 44,605 crore had been allocated for the Ken-Betwa river linking project. Moreover, she stated that the Centre would extend all possible support for the implementation of 5 more river-linking projects provided the respective state governments reach a consensus on the same.

In order to offset the loss to children who have missed out on school due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 'One Class One TV channel' programme will be expanded to 200 TV channels.

Moreover, she added that a digital university will be established with world-class quality education. In 2022-23, the fiscal deficit is estimated to be 6.9% of the GDP.

On the direct taxation front, she proposed a provision permitting taxpayers to file an Updated Return on payment of additional tax, tax relief for persons with disability, extended tax incentives for start-ups and declared a 30% tax on income earned by transfer of virtual digital assets.