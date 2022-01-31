A day prior to the impending Union Budget 2022 being tabled, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey in Parliament. Subsequent to President Ram Nath Kovind's customary address to both Houses of Parliament, the said Survey will be present the annual report card of the country's economy.

Experts have estimated that Sitharaman is expected to map a growth projection of approximately 9% for the upcoming fiscal year in India Budget 2022, while last year's GDP trajectory indicated a growth of 11%, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

What is Economic Survey?

Regarded as a flagship and crucial document, the Economic Survey is an annual report card of the country's economy. The Survey is prepared with the intervention of the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA), however, owing to CEA Krishnamurthy Subramaniam's retirement in December 2021, the same was prepared by the Principal Economic Advisor Dr V Anantha Nageswaran and other competent officials. Anantha has been appointed the new CEA by the Government of India on Friday, January 28, 2022.

Following CEA Subramaniam's framework, this year's Survey is likely to have been readied in two volumes.

The indispensable Survey not only estimates the country's economic progress in the upcoming fiscal year but predicts the Gross Domestic Product as well. Notably, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has forecasted a growth of 9.5% while the National Statistical Office (NSO) has estimated an advanced growth of 9.2% in the next fiscal year. Presenting the foundation of the Budget, the Survey relays various deficits, examine challenges and enumerates the measures to combat them.

Why is the Economic Survey tabled before Budget?

Following the country's independence in 1947, the Survey was tabled along with the Budget document until 1964, when it was disintegrated and was unveiled a day before the Budget was presented. The Survey's delinked from the Budget session was justified on the ground that it aimed to provide a context to the upcoming Budget.

Interestingly, the Economic Survey is based on a theme each year that indicates a noble case or an ongoing chronic societal issue. While 2021's Budget was aimed at saving lives and livelihoods, in 2017 a pink Survey projected women empowerment.