Updated March 11th, 2024 at 20:37 IST

Adani Green Energy operanalises 1,000 MW solar energy at Gujarat's Khavda RE Park

The world's largest renewable energy plant of 30 GW spans a staggering 538 sq km of barren land.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Adani Green has a target to achieve 45 gigawatt of green energy capacity by 2030 | Image:Pexels
  • 2 min read
Adani Green solar set up: Adani Green Energy (AGEL) on Monday said it has operationalised a cumulative capacity of 1,000 MW solar energy at Khavda, in Gujarat. With this, AGEL has achieved operational capacity of 9,478 MW and continues its journey to the stated goal of 45,000 MW by 2030, a company statement said. AGEL delivered 1,000 MW in less than 12 months of commencing work at Khavda, it stated.

This involved installing approximately 2.4 million solar modules. The accelerated progress underscores AGEL's commitment to India's goal of achieving 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.

The world's largest renewable energy plant of 30 GW spans a staggering 538 sq km of barren land, five times the size of Paris. The project is expected to be completed in the next five years and will create over 15,200 green jobs.

Leveraging the project execution capabilities of Adani Infra, technological expertise of Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL), operational excellence of AIMSL, robust supply chain, AGEL is set to replicate its success in building and operating India's first and the world's largest wind-solar hybrid cluster at Jaisalmer. Innovative solutions are being deployed at Khavda to integrate sustainable practices.

AGEL has committed to deploy waterless cleaning robots for the entire solar capacity to address dust accumulation on panels to increase the energy output and help conserve water in the arid Kutch region.

Published March 11th, 2024 at 20:37 IST

