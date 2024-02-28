Advertisement

Adani engages in roadshows: The Adani Group has initiated a series of overseas roadshows for bondholders to enhance investor confidence in its businesses before upcoming bond sales, two sources familiar with the matter told Moneycontrol on Wednesday.

The move indicates the group's return to the international bond markets following the Hindenburg crisis last year. Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) announced its plan on Wednesday to raise $409 million through dollar-denominated bonds with an 18-year tenor. The proceeds will be used to refinance the $500 million, 6.25 per cent senior secured notes due in 2024, issued on June 10, 2019.

The roadshows aim is to reassure investors of the group's ability to manage its debt obligations through sound financial planning, operational efficiency, and strategic asset monetisation initiatives. They also seek to address any lingering doubts stemming from the Hindenburg crisis. "Led by key executives and financial advisors, the roadshows aim to address investor concerns by providing clarity on the group's debt management strategies, liquidity position, and repayment schedules," said one of the sources.

During these engagements, the Adani Group is expected to outline its expansion plans across various sectors, including renewable energy, ports, airports, and infrastructure. With the growing infrastructure needs and the government's focus on initiatives like renewable energy adoption and port-led development, the group aims to capitalise on emerging opportunities and solidify its position in the global market.

The group has $1.9 billion in foreign currency bonds due in 2024 and has settled a substantial portion of its outstanding maturities. It has committed to creating a liquidity pool of cash and cash equivalents to repay $750 million of Adani Green's holding company bonds due in September next year. Adani's top bondholders include Blackrock, PIMCO, Fidelity, and MetLife.

The group has announced plans to invest close to Rs 2.5 lakh crore across businesses in the next five to seven years. This includes the construction of the world's largest green energy park in Gujarat's Rann of Kutch desert and significant investments in Telangana for pumped storage projects and a data centre.

As of September 30, the Adani Group had total assets of Rs 4.48 lakh crore, and the combined market cap of its 10 companies has more than doubled in the past year to Rs 16.22 lakh crore.