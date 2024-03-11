×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 20:48 IST

Adani Group's Dharavi Redevelopment Project to begin survey for rehabilitation of Dharavi residents

An app will be used to capture the data and every informal settlement will be given a unique number under the project.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Dharavi
Adani Group initiates biometric data collection for Mumbai's Dharavi slum redevelopment | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project -- a special purpose vehicle set up through a joint venture between the Adani Group and Maharashtra government -- on Monday said it will begin a survey next week to determine eligibility of the slum residents for their rehabilitation. Starting with Kamla Raman Nagar from March 18, the survey will collect data from lakhs of informal tenement residents, according to a statement.

"The data will be used by the state government to determine their rehabilitation eligibility criteria under the proposed redevelopment project," it said. A specially developed app will be used to capture the data and every informal settlement will be given a unique number, which will be followed with laser mapping of each lane.

Advertisement

Under the redevelopment plan, each tenement holder will be provided with a home and the year of occupying a given space will determine the location where the tenement holder will be rehabilitated. A project spokesperson urged all residents to support the exercise, saying it will enable the entity to execute the rehabilitation process.

A toll-free helpline number -- 1800-268-8888 -- has been activated to respond to queries and concerns of the locals, it said. 

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 20:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

a day ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

a day ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

a day ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

2 days ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 days ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

2 days ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

2 days ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nagaland Dear State Lottery Sambad MONDAY Result OUT - Check Winners

    Info11 minutes ago

  2. Adani Green Energy operanalises 1,000 MW solar energy at Gujarat

    Business News15 minutes ago

  3. Mahindra & Mahindra targeting sales of 8 lakh utility vehicles in FY24

    Business News23 minutes ago

  4. CAA: Govt Launches Web Portal to Apply For Citizenship

    India News25 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah Reach BJP HQ, CEC Meet Underway

    Lok Sabha Elections26 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo