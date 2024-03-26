Advertisement

Adani Ports Acquisition: Adani Ports, one of the leading private port operators, has announced its acquisition of a major 95 per cent stake in Gopalpur Port owned by the Shapoorji Pallonji Group.

This purchase, valued at Rs 1,349 crore ($161.74 million) in equity, signifies a substantial development in the domain of port operations and real estate conglomerates.

East coast capacity

Today, attention is drawn to the shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd (Adani Ports) following the firm's announcement of a definitive agreement on March 25 to procure a 95 per cent stake in Gopalpur Ports Limited (GPL) from current shareholders. Situated on the east coast of India, Gopalpur port boasts a capacity to handle 20 million metric tonnes per annum.



This investment aligns with the company’s strategy aiming for parity between the East Coast and West Coast. The strategic location of GPL grants unparalleled access to the mining hubs of Odisha and neighbouring states, facilitating the expansion of the company's hinterland logistics footprint.

FY24 projections

"During FY’24, GPL is projected to manage approximately 11.3 MMT cargo (YoY growth - 52 per cent) and generate revenue of Rs 520 crore (YoY growth - 39 per cent) while achieving Ebitda of Rs 232 crore (YoY growth - 65 per cent). We believe Gopalpur Port is poised for robust growth and margin enhancement in FY25, with opportunities already identified to attain higher operational efficiencies and infrastructure debottlenecking, implying further value addition for APSEZ shareholders," the company stated in an exchange filing on BSE.

