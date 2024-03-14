×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 18:51 IST

ADB's $23 mn loan agreement to boost fintech ecosystem at Gujarat’s Gift City

International Fintech Institute to be set up to strengthen fintech education, boost start-up success rates, and research and innovation.

Reported by: Saqib Malik
GIFT City
GIFT City | Image:Unsplash
ADB Gift City: In its endeavour to boost the digital ecosystem at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT-City), the central government has signed $23 million loan agreement with the Asian Development Bank (ADB). 

An official statement said the loan agreement has been inked to enhance access to quality fintech education, research, and innovation.  “The signatories to the loan agreement for promoting research and innovation through development of Fintech Institute at GIFT-City Project were  Juhi Mukherjee, Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, for the Government of India, and  Rajesh Vasudevan, Officer-in Charge of ADB’s India Resident Mission, for ADB,” said the statement. 

GIFT City is an initiative of the Government of India and the State Government of Gujarat to foster India’s financial services and fintech ecosystem. After signing the loan agreement, Mukherjee said that this project will establish an International Fintech Institute (IFI) to strengthen fintech education, boost start-up success rates, and drive fintech research and innovation.

“The project’s emphasis on market-driven fintech skills programmes, creating an enabling environment for private sector investment and enhancing collaboration between industry, skills development institutes and development partners will promote holistic growth of the fintech ecosystem in India,” said  Vasudevan. The IFI, set to be established in partnership with globally reputed institutes and universities, will offer industry-aligned fintech training programmes that meet international standards. 

The institute will strengthen innovation and entrepreneurship by supporting startups, especially women-led, through incubation and acceleration services. It will also collaborate with industry and venture capital funds to support the growth of fintech startups. These interventions will contribute to enhanced employment opportunities, workforce competitiveness, and productivity in new and green technologies.

The ADB programme will support research on innovative solutions and technologies in climate fintech, regulatory technology, social inclusion, and gender equality in finance. The project will help establish a state fintech readiness index and develop new solutions to emerging technologies.

Published March 14th, 2024 at 18:51 IST

