After Houthi Red Sea attacks, rising costs hit India-based exporters

Advertisement

Armed attacks hit export cost: While a US-owned ship bound for Egypt’s Suez Canal was struck by the Iran baked Yemen Houthis just off the coast of Yemen in the Gulf of Aden on Monday, industry experts have stated that cost of Indian exports more than doubled due to the Yemeni Houthi militia's attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

According to the US officials, Monday's incident comes less than day after the Houthis laughed an anti-ship cruise missile toward the US destroyer in the Red Sea which the American Naval forces intercepted. The missile attack on the M/V Gibraltar Eagle further ratchets the tensions in the strategic Red Sea. The Houthis have been attacking the global shipping since mid October in a show of support to Hamas as war entered the 100th day. US and UK previously launched strikes on the Houthi military infrastructure for causing disruption to the crucial corridor that links the Asia and Mideast.

Advertisement

India's export influx in Europe

Almost 80 per cent of India's goods trade with Europe, estimated at nearly $14 billion a month, normally passes via the Red Sea, according to government estimates. Exporters said 95 per cent of vessels had rerouted around the Cape of Good Hope on the southern tip of Africa, adding 4,000 to 6,000 nautical miles and 14-20 days to journeys from India since Houthi militants began attacking shipping in November.

Advertisement

China of attempting to suppress its major shipping lines have stopped or temporarily halted Red Sea operations, including Maersk (MAERSKb.CO), MSC, Hapag Lloyd.

The cost of a 24-foot shipping container from India to Europe, the eastern cost of America and the UK had risen to $1,500 from $600 before the Red Sea attacks, according to four exporters including the head of an export association.

Advertisement

"Our profit margins have been wiped out as the shipping costs have gone up," Arun Kumar Garodia, chairman, Engineering Export Promotion Council of India (EEPC) said, noting most of the buyers were not ready to revise prices.

. According to the US officials, the incident comes less than day after the Houthis laughed an anti-ship cruise missile toward the US destroyer in the Red Sea which the American Naval forces intercepted.

Advertisement

The missile attack on the M/V Gibraltar Eagle further ratchets the tensions in the strategic Red Sea. The Houthis have been attacking the global shipping since mid October in a show of support to Hamas as war entered the 100th day. US and UK previously launched strikes on the Houthi military infrastructure for causing disruption to the crucial corridor that links the Asia and Mideast.

Incident occurred 110 miles southeast of Aden

Monday’s attack “happened some 110 miles southeast of Aden. The ship’s captain reported that the “port side of vessel hit from above by a missile,” a statement from United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations read. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned the consistent attacks by the Houthis in the key shipping lane, saying that UK Navy destroyed 13 planned targets, taking great care to avoid the civilian casualties. Sunak iterated that the Yemen’s Houthi rebels have launched “the biggest attacks on the Royal Navy for decades.”

Notably Indian exports worth at least $10 billion would be hit in the fiscal year to March 2024 due to the rising shipping costs and delay in delivery of orders, experts have hinted. . Shipping companies have threatened to raise freight costs further later this week, experts said. Exporters also said about a quarter of this month's exports are held up due to delays in shipping schedules. "The sailing of most of the ships has been impacted and generally postponed by 2-3 weeks as the incoming ships, with longer routes, are delayed," Satya Srinivas, a senior Indian trade ministry official was quoted as having said .

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)